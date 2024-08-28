Episcopal Relief & Development Responds to the Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in New Mexico

Our partnership with the Diocese of Rio Grande illustrates the lasting impact of disasters. Two years later, we are dealing with the after effects of a damaging event that has caused significant health risks to the community. --Katie Mears, Sr. Technical Specialist, US Disaster & Climate Risk Post this

Episcopal Relief & Development is working with the Diocese of the Rio Grande through St. Paul's Peace Episcopal Lutheran Church in Las Vegas, New Mexico on a longer-term emergency response. The partnership will work to test and repair wells and water quality for families in Mora and San Miguel counties. The response will also provide hay to farmers for their livestock in areas where the ground is so contaminated that any vegetation is detrimental for ingestion.

"Our partnership with the Diocese of the Rio Grande illustrates the lasting impact of disasters," said Katie Mears, Sr. Technical Specialist, US Disaster & Climate Risk, Episcopal Relief & Development. "Two years later, we are dealing with the after effects of a damaging event that has caused significant health risks to the community."

As part of all longer-term emergency responses, Episcopal Relief & Development encourages partners to build or strengthen their climate resilience work. St. Paul's Peace is focused on communication, specifically for rural residents. "Our community has not left the preparedness phase since the fires happened two years ago," shared the Rev. Jill Cline, Vicar of St. Paul's Peace. "There is a phenomenal group of folks who keep their neighbors informed in this rural area of what's going on and where to go for help." By having a constant way of checking in with the community, St. Paul's Peace and their neighbors have a strong social support system, and are better equipped to respond to any future disaster.

Donations to the US Disaster Response Fund will help provide emergency and long-term recovery support to survivors of disasters.

