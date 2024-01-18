Episcopal Relief & Development Welcomes Two New Board Members in 2024

"Blanca and David bring a wealth of leadership experience and share a deep commitment to Episcopal Relief & Development's mission, values and strategic goals." —Teri Lawver, Episcopal Relief & Development Board Chair Post this

Blanca Tomás Famadas

Blanca Tomás Famadas is the Chaplain and Sacred Studies teacher at St. Philip's Episcopal School in Miami, Florida. Drawing on years of experience in the financial services sector, Blanca brings leadership expertise in areas such as community outreach, team building and strategic planning. She is active in the National Association of Episcopal Schools and has served on boards including Our Little Roses, an organization that supports and empowers young women living in vulnerable situations.

David Washer

David Washer is a Director on the Learning and Innovation Team at the Bridgespan Group where he leads efforts to build out the organization's learning and innovation strategy and operations in key areas such as public health and child welfare. David has also worked as an advisor to a range of impact investors, NGOs and foundations such as Adjuvant Capital, Last Mile Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

"I am profoundly grateful to Episcopal Relief & Development's Board of Directors," said Rob Radtke, the organization's President & CEO. "These dedicated individuals provide critical leadership, invaluable expertise and unique insights. As we advance our work to promote early childhood development, reduce gender-based violence, build climate resilience in vulnerable communities and provide short and long-term disaster relief, I look forward to working closely with them to achieve real, lasting impact together."

Episcopal Relief & Development, a 501(c)(3) operating under the General Convention of The Episcopal Church, is governed by a Board of Directors that includes clergy and lay leaders from around the United States. New board members are nominated by the Presiding Bishop of The Episcopal Church, and by the Chair of the Board of Episcopal Relief & Development in consultation with the Board's Governance Committee. The Board votes on new members and elections take effect when ratified by the Executive Council of The Episcopal Church. Board members are invited to serve three-year terms beginning on January 1, which may be renewed once. Additional information about the board can be found here.

For over 80 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has worked with an extensive network of faith and community partners to advance lasting change in communities affected by injustice, poverty, disaster and climate change. Inspired by our faith, we reach over three million people each year by focusing on four interconnected priorities: nurturing the potential of caregivers and young children, reducing violence against women and girls, strengthening communities' resilience to climate change and facilitating humanitarian response to disasters. Together with our partners, we leverage what's working well to drive impact, learning and sustainability. Together, we create lasting change. Join us: episcopalrelief.org.

Media Contact

Gillian McCallion, Episcopal Relief & Development, 410.236.7231, [email protected], www.episcopalrelief.org

SOURCE Episcopal Relief & Development