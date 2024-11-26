Epoch Financial Group Announces the Launch of EpochOS: A Cutting-Edge ERP for Mortgage Brokerages

"EpochOS empowers mortgage brokerages to streamline operations beyond loan origination, providing the tools needed to scale efficiently and focus on growth." – Evan Wade, Founder, Epoch Financial Group Post this

Evan Wade, Founder of Epoch Financial Group and creator of EpochOS, shares his vision: "As we scaled our brokerage to nearly 50 team members, I saw firsthand how difficult it can be to manage non-loan origination functions efficiently. We needed a solution that could streamline these critical back-office processes and grow with us, but nothing on the market quite fit the bill. EpochOS was born out of this need, and it's designed to help mortgage brokers scale efficiently, so they can spend more time building their business and serving clients."

Echoing this sentiment, Mike Barnhart, President of Swift Mortgage, shares the impact EpochOS has had on his company: "EpochOS has been a game-changer for our company, in managing our Loan Officers' commissions with unparalleled efficiency. Their software seamlessly bridges the gap between our Loan Origination System and payroll, allowing for effortless export and import of reports. This integration has not only saved us countless hours but has also significantly increased the accuracy of our payroll process. The ease of use and reliability of EpochOS have made it an integral part of our operations, ensuring that our financial management is both streamlined and error-free."

EpochOS is now available for brokerages looking to elevate their operations and streamline back-office management. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit epochos.com.

Epoch Financial Group is dedicated to advancing tools and solutions for the mortgage industry. Through technology and innovation, Epoch Financial Group provides brokerages with the resources they need to manage and scale their businesses effectively.

