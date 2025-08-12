Epoch Solutions Group Earns Esri Network Management Specialty

"This recognition affirms our long-term vision of helping utilities evolve into resilient, data-driven enterprises. With the Epoch UN Blueprint, we provide not just a technical path forward, but a sustainable foundation for more responsive infrastructure." — James Street, CEO, Epoch Solutions Group Post this

"This recognition affirms our long-term vision of helping utilities evolve into resilient, data-driven enterprises," said James Street, CEO of Epoch Solutions Group. "Modern utilities face enormous pressure to transform how they operate—and our mission is to be the trusted partner that accelerates that transformation. With the Epoch UN Blueprint, we provide not just a technical path forward, but a sustainable foundation for smarter, more responsive infrastructure."

Epoch Solutions Group's proven approach recently helped Delta Utilities—a fast-growing gas utility serving over 380,000 customers—migrate legacy GIS data from GE Smallworld to the Esri Utility Network. Using EpochSync Pro and the Epoch UN Blueprint, the utility achieved a 60% reduction in manual data mapping and configuration hours, completed implementation on one of the industry's most aggressive timelines, and launched a unified network with zero errors at cutover.

"Leveraging EpochSync Pro and the Epoch UN Blueprint methodology, Epoch Solutions Group was instrumental in accelerating the conversion from a fragmented GIS environment to a unified Esri Utility Network," said Mark Mitchell, director, operations technology at Delta Utilities. "Their robust integration, automation, and synchronization capabilities streamlined the data migration process, reduced manual intervention, and ensured data integrity throughout. These tools enabled the team to meet an aggressive project timeline without compromising quality and offered a highly efficient and reliable solution for this critical GIS transition."

The Esri Network Management Specialty reinforces Epoch's reputation as a high-impact partner for utilities aiming to reduce technical risk, speed deployment, and ensure long-term sustainability of their digital infrastructure.

Explore the Epoch UN Blueprint to see how utilities can simplify Utility Network deployment and ensure long-term sustainability.

About Epoch Solutions Group

Epoch Solutions Group, founded in 2006, is a leading provider of mobile workforce and geospatial solutions that help utilities modernize field operations. Its flagship platform, EpochField, is purpose-built for the demands of today's electric, gas, water, and telecom utilities. The solution equips field crews with the tools to inspect, maintain, and respond—digitally, efficiently, and at scale.

Epoch Solutions Group also offers EpochSync Pro, a GIS data migration engine, and the Epoch UN Blueprint, a structured methodology for Utility Network deployment.

Headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, Epoch Solutions Group is trusted by more than 30,000 users across North America and is an Esri Gold Partner. Its software integrates with enterprise platforms such as Oracle and SAP, enabling utilities to modernize without disruption. Learn more at epochsg.com.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Learn more at esri.com.

Media Contact

Katie Bergmann, Epoch Solutions Group, 1 8663036999, [email protected], https://epochsg.com/

SOURCE Epoch Solutions Group