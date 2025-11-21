Epoch Solutions Group Receives Implementation Award at Esri Infrastructure Management and GIS Conference

"This award is a testament to the collaboration between Delta Utilities, Accenture and Epoch Solutions Group. We're proud to help utilities achieve modernization outcomes that are faster, smarter and scalable." - James Street, CEO/Founder, Epoch Solutions Group Post this

Delta Utilities leveraged the Epoch UN Blueprint and EpochSync Pro to centralize its network data platform, achieving a fully validated Utility Network with zero errors at cutover. The implementation also reduced configuration labor by approximately 60% and positioned the utility for seamless scalability across operations.

The Esri Partner Awards recognize organizations that have demonstrated innovative and creative ways to solve complex challenges using Esri's ArcGIS software and have advanced the use of geographic information system (GIS) technology. Epoch Solutions Group was one of 11 Esri partners honored at the conference.

"This award is a testament to the collaboration between Delta Utilities, Accenture and Epoch Solutions Group," said James Street, CEO and founder of Epoch Solutions Group. "We're proud to help utilities achieve modernization outcomes that are faster, smarter and scalable."

"Esri congratulates Epoch Solutions Group on their 2025 IMGIS award in recognition of their innovative work leveraging ArcGIS software," said Thomas Fair, Director of Esri Partner Network. "We are proud to partner with Epoch Solutions Group to foster the use of GIS technology in support of our mutual customers improving infrastructure."

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

About Epoch Solutions Group

Epoch Solutions Group, founded in 2006, is a leading provider of mobile workforce and geospatial solutions that help utilities modernize field operations. Its flagship platform, EpochField, is purpose-built for the demands of today's electric, gas, water, and telecom utilities. The solution equips field crews with the tools to inspect, maintain, and respond—digitally, efficiently, and at scale.

Epoch Solutions Group also offers EpochSync Pro, a GIS data migration engine, and the Epoch UN Blueprint, a structured methodology for Utility Network deployment.

Headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, Epoch Solutions Group is trusted by more than 30,000 users across North America and is an Esri Gold Partner. Its software integrates with enterprise platforms such as Oracle and SAP, enabling utilities to modernize without disruption. Learn more at epochsg.com.

Media Contact

Katie De Marco, Epoch Solutions Group, 1 866.303.6999, [email protected], https://epochsg.com/

SOURCE Epoch Solutions Group