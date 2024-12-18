EPRO Protects Over Half a Million Square Feet of New Los Angeles Construction

"PreTak was the ideal waterproofing solution at the Echelon site to protect the structure from hydrostatic groundwater conditions," says Scott Schendel, Director of Product Development, EPRO Services, Inc. "Ease of installation is a must at large sites like this." Post this

Phase I of the Echelon Studios project sees the start of construction at a production hub with soundstages and working studio lot. In its entirety, the complex will span five acres with four 19,000 square-foot soundstages, and a 90,000 square foot "creative village" of office space.

"These two landmark projects in Los Angeles are a significant achievement," says Peter Grant, COO, EPRO Services, Inc. "Century City Center is the first office tower in that location in 15 years, and Echelon Studios on Santa Monica Boulevard is Hollywood's first purpose-built studio campus in over 20 years. We are proud to be protecting both sites."

At Century City Center, E.Protect+ was specified and installed over 80,000 square feet at the walls and 175,000 square feet under slab. E.Protect+ is a waterproofing and contaminant vapor protection compatible with all types of building foundations and provides incomparable protection against hydrostatic conditions, chlorinated volatile organic compounds (VOCs), methane gas, and petroleum hydrocarbons. The system combines three effective waterproofing systems into one to create the highest level of composite below-grade building protection on the market.

"Century City was a complicated site with some adverse weather conditions," says Grant. "It is a testament to our team, the resilience of E.Protect+, and our installers that we could successfully apply the product across such an expansive area."

Currently under installation, the Echelon Studios project will see 36,000 square feet of PreTak at the walls, and a further 216,000 of product will be installed under slab. PreTak is a pre-applied high-density polyethylene (HDPE) sheet waterproofing membrane combined with a pressure sensitive adhesive that fully adheres to cast in place concrete and shotcrete to prevent lateral water migration in both blindside shoring and under slab applications. Installation is productive and reliable with up to 8 ft wide rolls to minimize seams.

"PreTak was the ideal waterproofing solution at the Echelon site to protect the structure from hydrostatic groundwater conditions," says Scott Schendel, Director of Product Development, EPRO Services, Inc. "Ease of installation is a must at large sites like this: Extra wide 8 foot rolls and factory-applied HydroLap adhesive seams made application fast and productive."

Both projects were protected with EPRO's E.Assurance no dollar limit warranties. This warranty leverages EPRO's product and construction knowledge to ensure the project is a success and we stand behind this process with a No Dollar Limit Labor and Material Warranty.

Century City Center is scheduled to be complete in 2026. Johnson Fain Architects is the project architect, the EPRO installer is J.P. Gergen Co. Inc, and the General Contractor is Clark Construction. Construction of Echelon Studios is also aiming for completion in mid-2026, and the design architect is Rios, House & Robertson Architects serve as co-architect, the EPRO applicator is Letner Roofing Company, and the General Contractor is MATT Construction

About EPRO

Founded in 1993, EPRO offers superior waterproofing and contaminant protection systems that keep structures dry and safe. Their method enables professionals to address the widest variety of conditions, ranging from simple low-risk foundations with nuisance water to complex foundations with hydrostatic conditions and contaminated soil or groundwater. For more information, call 800-882-1896 or visit www.eproinc.com.

