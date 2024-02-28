EPS Learning Advances PreK-12 Literacy Launching AI-Powered Reading Assistant

"EPS Reading Assistant provides a simple and sustainable solution for educators," said Janine Walker-Caffrey, Chief Academic Officer of EPS Learning. Post this

Seamlessly integrating with classroom routines, EPS Reading Assistant utilizes adaptive reading practice modules, and listens as students read out loud, assessing their pronunciations, providing suggestions, and instantly recording where additional support is recommended. In turn, teachers are provided dashboards showing student progress and guiding them to where their support will matter most.

The EPS Reading Assistant makes it simple for any teacher or paraprofessional to deliver a highly effective literacy intervention program while increasing sustainability by utilizing technology to decrease the requirement for rigorous in-person training. The advantages for educators include:

Unlimited practice and intervention: Students work independently with the program, benefiting from real-time feedback and micro-interventions to further reading gains.

Comprehensive reading assessments: The reading assessment platform covers universal screening, dyslexia identification, benchmarking, progress monitoring and placement.

Robust reporting: A robust suite of reports and dashboards for educators and administrators — delivered in a unified, simple interface — pinpoints specific reading skill strengths and deficits.

More time to teach: A digital reading assistant lets educators spend more focused time with each student and small groups by offering personalized reading practice.

Bilingual Support: EPS Reading Assistant is available in English and Spanish to cater to diverse language needs.

"EPS Reading Assistant provides a simple and sustainable solution for educators," said Janine Walker-Caffrey, Chief Academic Officer of EPS Learning. "It allows them to reclaim precious instructional time by eliminating the need for one-to-one assessments, while providing detailed diagnostic information that is so critical for foundational literacy instruction. While educators are working with small groups in targeted instruction, other students can engage in deliberate practice and continue their progress with EPS Reading Assistant's AI tutor. This maximizes every minute of reading instruction for every student. With its ease of use, EPS Reading Assistant can be implemented by every educator, including new teachers and paraprofessionals. It is a transformative tool in today's literacy classroom."

To learn more about the EPS Reading Assistant, please visit http://www.epslearning.com/products/eps-reading-assistant.

About EPS Learning

EPS Learning has partnered with educators for more than 70 years to advance literacy as the springboard for lifelong learning and opportunity. The 20+ literacy solutions included in the EPS Literacy Framework are based on the science of reading and support grades PreK through 12, all tiers of instruction, and every pillar of reading. EPS Learning offers evidence-based intervention and customized professional learning to help move students toward growth, mastery, and success. Visit http://www.epslearning.com to learn more.

Media Contact

EPS Learning, EPS Learning, 708-203-8727, [email protected], https://www.epslearning.com/

SOURCE EPS Learning