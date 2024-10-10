EPS Learning Honors National Dyslexia Awareness Month with New Educational Resources

"We're excited to share strategies for scaling interventions for middle school students with dyslexia and other reading challenges." Post this

Additionally, EPS Learning's literacy experts will be leading an instructional webinar with EdWeek offering insights for educators and school leaders working with students with dyslexia. The webinar will discuss the potential limits of focusing too heavily on diagnosis—why effective, structured instruction matters for all students, not just those diagnosed with dyslexia—and how it can serve as a proactive solution to ensure children with learning or thinking differences thrive in the general classroom.

Presenters include EPS Learning's Chief Academic Officer Dr. Janine Walker-Caffrey, Educator & EPS' Literacy Specialist Jenny Eisenman, and Costley Middle School Principal Dr. Thelma Ramsey-Bryant. The event will take place on October 24 from 2-3 PM EST and those interested can register online here.

"We're excited to share strategies for scaling interventions for middle school students with dyslexia and other reading challenges," said Dr. Janine Walker-Caffrey, Chief Academic Officer of EPS Learning. "Our goal is to underscore the importance of universal access to structured literacy so all students receive the effective instruction they need to become successful readers."

EPS Learning continues to lead the way in advancing PreK-12 literacy. EPS Learning's SPIRE® is a research-proven, comprehensive, structured literacy and multisensory reading intervention program that has supported reading success for striving readers including students with dyslexia for over 30 years.

For educators interested in learning more about supporting students with dyslexia, visit the EPS Learning Dyslexia Hub: https://www.epslearning.com/insights/hubs/dyslexia.

To sign up for the EPS Learning webinar on dyslexia: https://www.epslearning.com/events-webinars/refocus-on-dyslexia-moving-beyond-diagnosis-toward-transformation.

About EPS Learning

EPS Learning has partnered with educators for more than 70 years to advance literacy as the springboard for lifelong learning and opportunity. The 20+ literacy solutions included in the EPS Literacy Framework are based on the science of reading and support grades PreK through 12, all tiers of instruction, and every pillar of reading. EPS Learning offers evidence-based intervention and customized professional learning to help move students toward growth, mastery, and success. Visit http://www.epslearning.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Janine Walker-Caffrey, EPS Learning, (240) 610-6163, [email protected], https://www.epslearning.com/

SOURCE EPS Learning