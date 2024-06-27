EPS Learning Meets ESSA Level 3 Evidence Standards for Improving Literacy Outcomes for Special Education Students

"While this is a wonderful achievement, we are just beginning our bolstered efficacy research efforts." Dr. Janine Walker-Caffrey, Chief Academic Officer at EPS Learning Post this

This study met the following criteria for ESSA Level 3 achievement:

Correlational design; students new to the program compared to students with more progress in the program

Proper design and implementation with at least two teachers and 30 students per group

Study uses a form of a program that could be replicated

Statistical controls through covariates

At least one statistically significant, positive finding

EPS Learning Chief Academic Officer Dr. Janine Walker-Caffrey spoke to the company's recent rating, stating, "We are incredibly proud of the decades of impactful support SPIRE has provided for readers across the country and are elated about the recent ESSA rating! While this is a wonderful achievement, we are just beginning our bolstered efficacy research efforts. Upcoming research will re-demonstrate that this effective and evidence-based program for reading intervention is still positively impacting students in becoming fluent readers. We are excited to accomplish the next level of ESSA certification as studies continue to be released."

SPIRE was developed by Orton-Gillingham (OG) Fellow, Sheila Clark-Edmands, and is based on structured literacy principles and the OG approach. The program incorporates evidence-based best practices for reading and language development. It also includes skills that are key to fluent reading acquisition: phonemic awareness, phonics, handwriting, spelling, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension. Each SPIRE lesson employs 10 steps that enhance student learning and memory by engaging multisensory pathways to the brain in rapid succession, ensuring orthographic mapping and automaticity.

About EPS Learning

EPS Learning has partnered with educators for more than 70 years to advance literacy as the springboard for lifelong learning and opportunity. The 20+ literacy solutions included in the EPS Literacy Framework are based on the science of reading and support grades PreK through 12, all tiers of instruction, and every pillar of reading. EPS Learning offers evidence-based intervention and customized professional learning to help move students toward growth, mastery, and success. Visit http://www.epslearning.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Janine Walker-Caffrey, EPS Learning, 866-334-8782, [email protected], https://www.epslearning.com/

SOURCE EPS Learning