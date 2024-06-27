EPS Learning Meets ESSA Level 3 Evidence Standards for Improving Literacy Outcomes for Special Education Students

A recent third-party study from LXD Research has achieved ESSA Level 3 certification requirements
BETHESDA, Md., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EPS Learning, the leading provider of PreK-12 literacy solutions, is excited to announce that its recent SPIRE® study has earned Level 3 certification for alignment with Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) standards. SPIRE is a research-proven, comprehensive, structured literacy and multisensory reading intervention program that has supported reading success for all striving readers through an intensive and structured science-of-reading aligned curriculum for over 30 years.
LXD Research conducted a third-party study to determine the relationship between the usage of SPIRE and student reading outcomes in 13 schools in Martin County School District, Florida. The study's positive, statistically significant findings support a relationship between SPIRE progress and improved literacy skills for special education students. The findings were robust across Grades 3, 4, and 5 after controlling for key predictors such as previous FAST (Florida's statewide, standardized assessment) scale scores, gender, LEP status, grade level and race/ethnicity.
This study met the following criteria for ESSA Level 3 achievement:
- Correlational design; students new to the program compared to students with more progress in the program
- Proper design and implementation with at least two teachers and 30 students per group
- Study uses a form of a program that could be replicated
- Statistical controls through covariates
- At least one statistically significant, positive finding
EPS Learning Chief Academic Officer Dr. Janine Walker-Caffrey spoke to the company's recent rating, stating, "We are incredibly proud of the decades of impactful support SPIRE has provided for readers across the country and are elated about the recent ESSA rating! While this is a wonderful achievement, we are just beginning our bolstered efficacy research efforts. Upcoming research will re-demonstrate that this effective and evidence-based program for reading intervention is still positively impacting students in becoming fluent readers. We are excited to accomplish the next level of ESSA certification as studies continue to be released."
SPIRE was developed by Orton-Gillingham (OG) Fellow, Sheila Clark-Edmands, and is based on structured literacy principles and the OG approach. The program incorporates evidence-based best practices for reading and language development. It also includes skills that are key to fluent reading acquisition: phonemic awareness, phonics, handwriting, spelling, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension. Each SPIRE lesson employs 10 steps that enhance student learning and memory by engaging multisensory pathways to the brain in rapid succession, ensuring orthographic mapping and automaticity.
About EPS Learning
EPS Learning has partnered with educators for more than 70 years to advance literacy as the springboard for lifelong learning and opportunity. The 20+ literacy solutions included in the EPS Literacy Framework are based on the science of reading and support grades PreK through 12, all tiers of instruction, and every pillar of reading. EPS Learning offers evidence-based intervention and customized professional learning to help move students toward growth, mastery, and success. Visit http://www.epslearning.com to learn more.
