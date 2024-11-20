EPS Reading Accelerator Meets ESSA Level IV Evidence Standards for Improving Literacy Outcomes in Middle School Students

"This validation reflects our research-informed approach to addressing the diverse needs of students during middle school, a critical development period that is often underserved." Post this

To determine Reading Accelerator's ESSA evidence rating, EPS Learning worked with LearnPlatform by Instructure, an independent research service specializing in validating the effectiveness of K-12 products, to develop a well-defined logic model for the intervention solution. Two trained reviewers then independently applied an ESSA Validation Rubric to the logic model with excellent agreement of its alignment with ESSA Level IV standards.

"This validation reflects our research-informed approach to addressing the diverse needs of students during middle school, a critical development period that is often underserved," said Dr. Janine Walker-Caffrey, Chief Academic Officer at EPS Learning. "EPS Reading Accelerator makes it simple for any teacher or paraprofessional to deliver highly effective literacy intervention—to help close gaps in foundational skills that will set their students up for success in high school and beyond."

Literacy challenges among middle school students remain a pressing concern. Studies reveal that over 20 percent of students in grade 5 through grade 7 struggle with decoding complex words, a fundamental skill for reading comprehension. Pandemic-related disruptions have intensified these difficulties, underscoring the need for a scalable, easy-to-implement, structured solution like Reading Accelerator to support educators when the majority of their students need intervention.

Based on the success of Reading Accelerator in engaging middle school students, EPS Learning will soon be expanding this offering to younger readers with a new EPS Reading Accelerator for elementary school students. Grounded in the science of reading, the research-based elementary intervention program will feature engaging passages, age-appropriate vocabulary and a structured literacy model designed to accelerate the path to proficiency and build confident readers. Reading Accelerator Elementary will become available in early 2025.

For more information about Reading Accelerator, visit this link.

About EPS Learning

EPS Learning has partnered with educators for over 70 years to advance literacy as the springboard for lifelong learning and opportunity. The 20+ literacy solutions included in the EPS Learning portfolio are based on the science of reading and support grades PreK through 12, all tiers of instruction, and every pillar of reading. EPS Learning offers evidence-based intervention and customized professional learning to help move students toward growth, mastery, and success. Visit http://www.epslearning.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Dr. Janine Walker-Caffrey, EPS Learning, 866-334-8782, [email protected], https://www.epslearning.com/

SOURCE EPS Learning