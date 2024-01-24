EPS School Specialty Launches as EPS Learning, a Literacy-Focused Company

"EPS Learning embodies our dedication to combining the best of print and digital resources—empowering educators to meet the diverse needs of today's striving readers." Post this

Schools and districts across the country have seen a significant decline in their students' reading achievement and low reading scores have persisted for over 30 years. Learning disruptions resulting from the pandemic exacerbated these challenges, making it more evident than ever that student reading proficiency is in crisis. With mounting pressure on educators and districts to implement high-quality, high-impact, evidence-based reading programs, EPS Learning provides educators with a robust, comprehensive suite of solutions grounded in research.

"EPS has been in alignment with the science of reading for decades, and we know that students learn to read best through a structured literacy approach," said Janine Walker-Caffrey, Chief Academic Officer at EPS Learning. "We've developed a literacy framework comprised of solutions that will allow educators to meet their students exactly where they are—and accelerate their learning to where they need to be. As our students grow and learn, so do our solutions."

The EPS Literacy Framework includes print and digital materials anchored in the science of reading and provides comprehensive coverage for every grade level, tier, and reading pillar. The Framework also includes products aligned to specific state standards and assessments, designed to improve overall math and reading proficiency as well as test taking skills. Key solutions include S.P.I.R.E., the intervention program for striving readers, along with many other well-known offerings, including Wordly Wise, Megawords, Readfetti Decodable Readers, and Coach Digital Compass.

About EPS Learning

EPS Learning has partnered with educators for more than 70 years to advance literacy as the springboard for lifelong learning and opportunity. The 20+ supplemental literacy solutions included in the EPS Literacy Framework are based on the science of reading and support grades PreK through 12, all tiers of instruction, and every pillar of reading. EPS Learning offers evidence-based intervention and customized professional learning to help move students toward growth, mastery, and success. Visit www.epslearning.com to learn more.

