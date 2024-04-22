EPS Transport Packaging Now Recognized As Recyclable in Practice and at Scale in United Nations Environment Programme "Plastic Pollution Science" Report

"The inclusion of EPS transport packaging's recycling capability in the report is a testament to the commitment and dedication of UNEP to comprehensively address plastic pollution." --Betsy Bowers, Global EPS Sustainability Alliance (GESA) Post this

UNEP has consistently encouraged observer input that is clearly reflected in the official documents prepared in advance of INC-4. As a result, the plastic pollution science report now includes more than 70 new or updated references. While these documents are intended for reference only, they are a vital starting point for the negotiations this week.

The report now states that "while many polymers may be recyclable in theory, only a handful of packaging formats have been demonstrated to be recycled in practice and at scale in specific countries and regions. Those products [include]…EPS for transport packaging (e.g. fish boxes or protection of large items)."

Global EPS Sustainability Alliance (GESA) spokesperson Betsy Bowers, Executive Director of EPS Industry Alliance (EPS-IA), has released the following statement regarding the update:

"We are very pleased by UNEP's recognition that EPS transport packaging is recycled in practice and at scale. It is an excellent example of how intricate aspects of the treaty's development will benefit from scientific oversight, and why GESA advocates for a scientific approach to the issue of plastic pollution overall.

The inclusion of EPS transport packaging's recycling capability in the report is a testament to the commitment and dedication of UNEP to comprehensively address plastic pollution. The update reflects a commitment to fostering a greater understanding of the complexities of this issue, and a willingness to take stakeholder's constructive feedback into consideration."

EPS maintains an essential role in key industries including packaging, construction, transportation, manufacturing, and automotive, among others. Applications such as packaging for the safe and effective transportation of food and vital medicines and vaccines, protective gear to prevent injury, refrigeration components, insulation for housing, and car seats are all made using EPS. The plastics pollution treaty could have a dramatic impact on many of these day-to-day products that many rely upon.

The Global EPS Sustainability Alliance Supports a Global Plastics Agreement that Creates a Circular Economy for All Plastics and Eliminates Plastic Pollution

GESA advocates for the responsible use of EPS, as well as research-backed solutions and policies that will positively benefit the environment and the economy. Chresten Heide-Anderson, Project Manager at EPSbranchen – en del af Plastindustrien, Vice President of the European Manufacturers of EPS (EUMEPS), and spokesperson for GESA said in relation to INC-4:

"GESA champions pragmatic policies and scientific rigor in addressing plastic pollution. As we near INC-4, we advocate for Extended Producer Responsibility and nuanced evaluation criteria to drive meaningful action. We advocate for a pragmatic focus on specific applications rather than polymers, incorporating quantitative thresholds and life cycle analysis data. Let's prioritize data-driven decisions for a sustainable future."

GESA advocates for the following positions as part of its environmental policy recommendations:

We support an ambitious plan to eliminate plastic pollution through an implementable agreement.

We support the creation of a scientific advisory board to determine the best course of action to address potentially problematic plastics.

We support chemical transparency for materials. Data from reports on EPS' chemical composition and emissions demonstrate that EPS is a safe material.

We support the creation of independent national plans of action.

We support flexibility to achieve circularity and oppose lists of banned or restricted polymers, ingredients, and products.

We support the adoption of science-based tools including life cycle analysis (LCA).

GESA's recommended environmental policy, observer submissions and position papers can be read in full here. For more information about GESA, visit globaleps.org.

ABOUT GLOBAL EPS SUSTAINABILITY ALLIANCE (GESA)

The Global EPS Sustainability Alliance (GESA) is a collaboration between EPS manufacturers, extended producer responsibility PROs, recyclers, and others to advance the circular economy for expanded polystyrene (EPS) packaging in five continents, and works to support environmental policy solutions at local, regional and global levels. This collaborative effort brings together best practices in EPS resource management, sustainable manufacturing, life cycle impact reporting and worldwide recycling data to establish universal resources within the EPS supply chain.

ABOUT UNEP-INC PLASTICS TREATY

In March 2022 at the UN Environment Assembly, a historic resolution was adopted to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution. The resolution requested the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) to convene an Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) to develop the instrument, which is to be based on a comprehensive approach that addresses the full life cycle of plastic, including its production, design, and disposal. The INC began its work during the second half of 2022, with the ambition to complete negotiations by the end of 2024. The fourth session (INC-4) is scheduled from 23 to 29 April 2024 at the Shaw Center in Ottawa, Canada.

