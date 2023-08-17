EPSoft Technologies Unveils EZFlow A²: The Ultimate Process Co-Pilot Empowered by Conversational AI and Generative AI

Embrace the Future of Automation with 'Ezi'
IRVING, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EPSoft Technologies, the creators behind the Intelligent Automation Platform (EZFlow), today announced that the launch of its revolutionary product update EZFlow A² - The ultimate Process Co-Pilot driven by Conversational AI and Generative AI. This groundbreaking initiative represents EZFlow's latest endeavor to augment its platform through the integration of Generative AI, revolutionizing the landscape of process automation and empowering users with an unparalleled advantage in expediting their process automation.
EZFlow, the Intelligent Automation Platform, offers a comprehensive suite of automation tools for improving business process management. Natively developed, the Intelligent Automation Platform manages the full process automation lifecycle, from process mining to implementation through RPA development and ongoing management through orchestration.
At the heart of EZFlow A² is 'Ezi,' the Generative AI co-pilot, designed to make automation seamless and intuitive. With 'Ezi' by your side, automation has never been easier. No longer limited by complex interfaces or coding expertise, users can now effortlessly converse with 'Ezi' as it captures and understands their unique business processes. By leveraging the power of natural language conversations, 'Ezi' eliminates barriers to automation adoption, making it accessible to everyone in the organization.
Among the standout features of 'Ezi' is its ability to analyze, design, and generate Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions in a fraction of the time it would traditionally take. Gone are the days of arduous manual tasks and tedious automation setups. 'Ezi' streamlines the entire process, delivering unparalleled speed and accuracy, thus enabling users to achieve maximum efficiency and productivity.
"EZFlow A² empowers businesses to focus on what truly matters - growing their business. By automating repetitive tasks and processes, 'Ezi' liberates valuable time and resources that can now be channeled towards innovation, strategic planning, and driving business growth," said Gopal Parvathaneni, CEO of EPSoft Technologies.
Embrace the future of automation, where time, efficiency, and limitless possibilities come together in perfect harmony with EZFlow A². EZFlow A² was officially launched on August 8th, 2023, and it promises to reshape the landscape of business process automation.
