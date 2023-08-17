EPSoft Technologies Unveils EZFlow A²: The Ultimate Process Co-Pilot Empowered by Conversational AI and Generative AI

EZFlow's latest update A² provides business users the option to 'Automate the Automation' and thus maximize the efficiency of end-to-end workflows. Tweet this

At the heart of EZFlow A² is 'Ezi,' the Generative AI co-pilot, designed to make automation seamless and intuitive. With 'Ezi' by your side, automation has never been easier. No longer limited by complex interfaces or coding expertise, users can now effortlessly converse with 'Ezi' as it captures and understands their unique business processes. By leveraging the power of natural language conversations, 'Ezi' eliminates barriers to automation adoption, making it accessible to everyone in the organization.

Among the standout features of 'Ezi' is its ability to analyze, design, and generate Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions in a fraction of the time it would traditionally take. Gone are the days of arduous manual tasks and tedious automation setups. 'Ezi' streamlines the entire process, delivering unparalleled speed and accuracy, thus enabling users to achieve maximum efficiency and productivity.

"EZFlow A² empowers businesses to focus on what truly matters - growing their business. By automating repetitive tasks and processes, 'Ezi' liberates valuable time and resources that can now be channeled towards innovation, strategic planning, and driving business growth," said Gopal Parvathaneni, CEO of EPSoft Technologies.

Embrace the future of automation, where time, efficiency, and limitless possibilities come together in perfect harmony with EZFlow A². EZFlow A² was officially launched on August 8th, 2023, and it promises to reshape the landscape of business process automation.

