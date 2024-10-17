EPX50LT: Extending the seasonal use of Epoxy Polymer Overlay systems

"This resin binder is a first-in-class product that truly provides a high-performing option for contractors and DOTs for low-temperature installations," says Ray Breer, Key Account Manager at E-Chem. Post this

Today, however, chemists from Meridian Adhesives Group, E-Chem's parent company, have developed a product called EPX50LT Overlay that will perform in conditions as low as 30˚F.

"A lot of times, the radical chemistry of polyester resin binders uses harsher chemicals or possibly some other volatiles that are more difficult to deal with and require more worker protection. You also get into flammability concerns and health concerns," according to Artem Bobylev, Sr. R&D Chemist, Meridian. "Our system doesn't use polyether amines, a curing compound common for epoxy resins. Instead, it relies on primary amines and specific crosslink density for the final polymer to achieve better flexibility at lower temperatures and with a lower temperature cure."

EPX50LT conforms to ASTM C881 as well as AASHTO (American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials) M235 standards for DOT requirements that encompasses not just these overlays, but also the bonding agents and anchoring adhesives. EPX50LT lab and field testing shows that the material can be successfully used at lower temperatures with all the performance qualities it requires. It also shows that it can cure at lower temperatures and have a faster set time, so a quicker return to service is possible.

"California is one state that is really looking for a rapid return to service within an hour or two for HFST (High Friction Surface Treatments). This product will allow them to do that, plus deliver on the high friction surface treatment side of the business," observed Bobylev.

"This resin binder is a first-in-class product that truly provides a high-performing option for contractors and DOTs for low-temperature installations," says Ray Breer, Key Account Manager at E-Chem. "Our customer base is excited to incorporate this new epoxy system and extend their work season."

EPX50LT is non-flammable and contains zero VOCs. It is 100% epoxy, bonds to most surfaces, and provides a more durable binder than polyester-styrene resin. Contractors prefer the installation of Epoxy Polymer Resins over Polyester Polymer Resins due to the ease of placement, workability, mixing, and lower PPE requirements.

And if they're working in colder conditions, Meridian believes they'll prefer EPX50LT even more.

Learn more about EPX50LT and all the epoxy polymer bridge preservation products from Meridian's E-Chem brand at https://e-chem.net/overlays/.

