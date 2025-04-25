EQT and Evolution Well Services Celebrate Record-Breaking Milestone in the Appalachian Basin

It's a powerful example of what can be accomplished when safety, strategic planning, and execution align through operational collaboration. We're proud to be part of this achievement and look forward to continuing to innovate and set new benchmarks alongside EQT. Post this

• 47.35 consecutive pumping hours at job design – a fleet and basin milestone

• 26 consecutive stages completed without interruption

The accomplishment of the record was no small feat. Pumping 47.35 hours at the prescribed job design, with zero non-productive time, also includes seamless integration of teams to move 262K barrels of water and 11.44 million pounds of sand in the challenging terrain of West Virginia. Most importantly, this record was accomplished with zero environmental, health, and safety (EHS) incidents.

This record not only reflects the operational strength of each company but also highlights the power of their ongoing collaboration. The longstanding partnership between EQT and Evolution Well Services continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the Appalachian Basin, setting new benchmarks for performance and responsibility.

"This achievement is a testament to the power of collaboration and an unwavering focus on safety," said Daniel Dugan, Vice President of Completions at EQT. "Congratulations to Evolution Fleet 13 and all our business partners on reaching this 47-hour, 21-minute continuous pumping milestone. Your commitment to detailed planning, seamless coordination, and disciplined execution not only sets a new standard for our operations—it lays the foundation for continued success in 2025 and beyond."

Steven W. Anderson, CEO of Evolution Well Services, echoed this sentiment stating, "This milestone reflects the strength of our partnership with EQT since 2020. Their substantial investment in logistics and infrastructure has been instrumental to our joint success. It's a powerful example of what can be accomplished when safety, strategic planning, and execution align through operational collaboration. We're proud to be part of this achievement and look forward to continuing to innovate and set new benchmarks alongside EQT."

About EQT

EQT Corporation is a premier, vertically integrated American natural gas company with production and midstream operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology, and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable, and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do. To learn more, visit eqt.com.

About Evolution Well Services

Evolution Well Services is the pioneer of electric hydraulic fracturing, offering patent-protected electric frac operations, in-house power generation, and field gas conditioning services that deliver innovative, efficient, and lower-carbon hydraulic fracturing solutions to the oil and gas industry. For more information about Evolution Well Services and its electric fracturing solutions, please visit www.evolutionws.com.

