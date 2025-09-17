EQT Corporation and Evolution Well Services Break New Performance Records - The Partnership is Setting New Standards of O&G excellence in the Appalachian Basin

EQT's longstanding partnership with Evolution Well Services continues to deliver record-setting performance that reflects our shared commitment to innovation and responsible operations. Post this

677.54 pump hours in a calendar month

685.67 pump hours in 30 days

125.15 consecutive pump hours

3,241 ft of lateral footage in a single day

"Our Achievements highlight the trust and alignment between Evolution and EQT, and reflect the dedication of every team member who delivered these results safely and efficiently," said Steven W. Anderson, CEO of Evolution. "Since 2020, our partnership with EQT has consistently set new benchmarks in performance. Together, we are proving what's possible when innovation, safety, and execution come together under a shared vision."- Nick K. Ruppelt, Chief Operation Officer of Evolution Well Services

"EQT's longstanding partnership with Evolution Well Services continues to deliver record-setting performance that reflects our shared commitment to innovation and responsible operations. These achievements highlight what can be accomplished when two organizations align on technology, sustainability, and execution. Together, we are redefining what operational excellence looks like in the Appalachian Basin."- Daniel Dugan, Vice President of Completions at EQT

About EQT

EQT Corporation is a premier, vertically integrated American natural gas company with production and midstream operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology, and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable, and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day — trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do.

About Evolution Well Services

At Evolution Well Services, our mission is to set the standard for electric fracturing by delivering consistent, best-in-class operational excellence through safety, innovation, and teamwork. We leverage fully integrated, patent-protected electric frac operations, in-house power generation, and advanced field gas conditioning services to deliver efficient, reliable, and engineered solutions. Together, we innovate to enhance performance, maximize efficiency, and create lasting value for our customers across the oil and gas industry.

