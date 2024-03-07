Equality Health Foundation and March of Dimes Host Healthy Mama Festival

The festival's activities, medical screenings and community resources are geared to support mothers and their families in reaching optimum health and overall well-being, said Tomás León, Equality Health Foundation president. Post this

"The U.S. is facing an urgent maternal and infant health crisis and March of Dimes is committed to bringing on-the-ground maternal and infant health programs and services to families where they are," said, Kelly Ernst, March of Dimes senior vice president, chief revenue and impact officer. "Together with our partners, we can end preventable maternal health risks and death, end preventable preterm birth, and close the health equity gap for every family."

In Arizona, approximately 71 pregnant or birthing persons died within 365 days of pregnancy during a one-year survey period, of which 87% per year were preventable on average, reported Arizona's Department of Health Services. National rates of maternal mortality have steadily increased over the last decade, indicating a need for national, state and local efforts to improve maternal health outcomes. Maternal death rates have consistently been the highest among Black women. These outcomes can be attributed to a range of factors, including social determinants of health such as financial, housing, transportation and food security, which have a direct impact on the accessibility of affordable, high quality and coordinated maternal health care.

"The festival's activities, medical screenings and community resources are geared to support mothers and their families in reaching optimum health and overall well-being," said Tomás León, Equality Health Foundation president. "The Healthy Mama Festival is an extension of Equality Health Foundation's commitment to supporting and empowering families with culturally informed health care and maternal health education during this transformative period."

Equality Health Foundation, a local Valley nonprofit with a mission to level the healthcare playing field in culturally diverse and underserved communities, is thrilled to partner with the March of Dimes and Mercy Care in this well-being initiative. Equality Health Foundation works to expand access to whole-person care, accelerate health education, and eliminate healthcare inequalities for all.

"Mercy Care is committed to educating, referring and assisting members and their families in accessing community health resources," said Debbie Hillman, Mercy Care chief administrative officer. "As long-standing partners with both Equality Health Foundation and March of Dimes, Mercy Care is aligned with the mission of these two organizations and the objectives of the Healthy Mama Festival. We're proud to sponsor this event to ensure Arizona moms, babies and their families are as healthy as they can be."

The Healthy Mama Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1401 E. Jefferson St. Phoenix, AZ 85034. For more information on Equality Health Foundation and the festival, please visit equalityhealthfoundation.org/healthy-mama-festival-phoenix/.

About Equality Health Foundation

Established in 2019, Equality Health Foundation envisions a world of vibrant and inclusive communities where all individuals have the opportunity to live healthy lives. A bold vision like this cannot be accomplished alone and requires extensive collaboration across local communities around the country to make a sustainable and transformative change—a movement for advancing equal health for all. For more information about Equality Health Foundation, visit equalityhealthfoundation.org/ or follow @EQHFoundation on Facebook, @EQHFoundation on Twitter, and @eqhfoundation on LinkedIn.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every family can get the best possible start. Since 1938, we've built a successful legacy to support every pregnant person and every family. To learn more about March of Dimes, please visit marchofdimes.org.

About Mercy Care

Mercy Care is a not-for-profit Medicaid managed care health plan, serving AHCCCS members in Arizona since 1985. Mercy Care is a local company sponsored by Dignity Health and Ascension Health. Mercy Care provides access to physical and behavioral health care services for Medicaid-eligible families, children, seniors, and individuals with developmental/cognitive disabilities. Learn more at MercyCareAZ.org.

Media Contact

