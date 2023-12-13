Equality Health Foundation Announces Alliance with WHEN® Enterprises Corp. to Provide Well-Being Services to South Central Phoenix Families

"We have witnessed the success of the WHEN well-being model in action and are looking forward to formally engaging WHEN as a strategic partner to enhance our ability to provide well-being services to those most in need in our community," said Tomás León, Equality Health Foundation president. Post this

"We have witnessed the success of the WHEN well-being model in action for the past several years and are looking forward to formally engaging WHEN as a strategic partner to enhance our ability to provide well-being services to those most in need in our community," said Tomás León, Equality Health Foundation president.

"Well-being and balance are critical components in quality of life, and the WHEN model aligns perfectly with the array of services we will provide in the future," León added.

The vast majority of WHEN clients who engage with well-being services provided report achieving at least one of their well-being goals, often within a matter of weeks. Monthly reports are provided to all partnering organizations, which includes retention statistics on a quarterly basis. Data is tracked over 12-month periods.

"Many people who aren't fully satisfied with their lives and careers actually have some idea about what to do to change things," said Randy Miller, founder of WHEN. "They may know why they're unhappy or unhealthy, but struggle to make changes based on knowledge or discipline. We provide the process and the self-care structure that differs from the how and why."

The alliance with Equality Health Foundation is another in a growing number of relationships that WHEN is forging with nonprofit organizations. "Nonprofit organizations often serve individuals who need the most help – and the key to helping underserved people help themselves is getting them back into a state of well-being and feeling better about themselves," Miller added. "That's what we do best."

About Equality Health Foundation

Established in 2019, the Arizona-based nonprofit organization Equality Health Foundation envisions a world of vibrant and inclusive communities where all individuals have the opportunity to live healthy lives. A bold vision like this cannot be accomplished alone and requires extensive collaboration across local communities around the country to make a sustainable and transformative change – a movement for advancing equal health for all. For more information about Equality Health Foundation, visit equalityhealthfoundation.org/.

About WHEN® Enterprises Corp.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, WHEN® combines mindful methodology with advanced technology to deliver one-on-one, online professional advisory and guidance well-being programs to every client, delivered by a professionally trained WHEN Advisor®.

This personalized one-on-one guidance helps partners and members discover their unique strengths and capabilities, while achieving greater happiness, inner peace and personal fulfillment. Sessions are conducted on a proprietary web-based or mobile platform, enabling WHEN members the ability to stay in direct contact with their WHEN Advisor®, anytime or anywhere. For more information, visit findyourwhen.com.

