Equality Health Foundation Announces Health Equity Champions at the Rhythm of Well-Being Community Concert & Honors Celebration

A Night of Celebration and Impact

The Rhythm of Well-Being Community Concert & Honors Celebration will be headlined by the internationally renowned reggae band, Big Mountain, with next-generation musical performances by students from the Arizona School for the Arts. The event will also feature special appearances by an array of local luminaries, including Nicole Bidwill, Arizona Cardinals co-owner; former NFL-Raiders wide receiver AC Caswell; Lord of the Rings Academy award winning special effects artist Roman R. Reyes, and IFBB professional bodybuilder Rusty Jeffers. The evening promises to be a powerful testament to the importance of health equity, filled with inspiring stories, live art and music, and opportunities for community engagement.

Celebrating Health Equity Champions

The inaugural class of Health Equity Champions have been selected for their unwavering commitment to creating a more equitable and inclusive healthcare and societal landscape. These trailblazers have dedicated their careers to breaking down barriers to whole-person care, addressing social determinants of health, creating access to mental health support, and advocating for policies that support the well-being of all individuals, regardless of race, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status.

"We are profoundly honored to recognize these exceptional leaders who have devoted themselves to advancing health equity in our communities," said Equality Health Foundation Board Chairperson, Frank Placenti. "Their tireless efforts not only uplift those most in need but also inspire us all to pursue a more just and inclusive society. Equality Health Foundation remains committed to championing the transformative work that brings dignity and whole-person care to every individual."

Health Equity Champion – Healthcare: Copa Health, AZ

Shar Najafi-Piper, PhD, CEO

Copa Health, under the leadership of Dr. Shar Najafi-Piper, has been recognized for its unwavering commitment to providing high-quality, culturally competent whole-person care to underserved populations who have intellectual and developmental disabilities and those with mental health disorders. Through innovative programs and partnerships, Copa Health has made significant strides in reducing health disparities and addressing health-related social needs. By utilizing data-driven, evidence-based practices, the organization tracks its progress, ensuring impactful and lasting improvements in health equity.

Health Equity Champion – Community: Community Health Development Incorporated (CHDI), TX

Mayela Castañon, CEO

Community Health Development Incorporated, led by CEO Mayela Castañon, has been honored for its unwavering commitment to improve health and well-being of the people they serve, and helping Uvalde residents through the recovery and healing process after the tragic school shooting that impacted an entire community. By engaging marginalized populations to understand their unique health needs, CHDI has developed culturally relevant interventions that effectively promote health equity. Through collaboration with healthcare providers, government agencies, and other key stakeholders, CHDI continues to break down systemic barriers and mobilize resources, significantly improving health outcomes for all community members.

Health Equity Champion – Education: Arizona Community Health Workers Association (AzCHOW), AZ

Floribella Redondo, CEO and Co-Founder

Arizona Community Health Workers Association (AzCHOW), under the leadership of Floribella Redondo, has been recognized for its pioneering efforts in integrating health equity principles into educational and training programs for culturally diverse community health workers. AzCHOW has developed impactful education programs and community outreach initiatives that raise awareness of the important role of CHWs and promote equity across Arizona. Through strategic collaboration with community organizations, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government entities, AzCHOW addresses educational barriers, health disparities, and access to care by strengthening the CHW workforce in Arizona.

Health Equity Champion – Business: Highlands Physicians, Inc. and Healthy Kingsport, a program of the Kingsport Chamber

Victoria Blanken, Executive Director, Highlands Physicians Inc.

Desteny Clemons, Director, Healthy Kingsport

Vanessa Bennett, Chief Operations Officer, Kingsport Chamber, TN

Highlands Physicians, Inc. and Healthy Kingsport, a program of the Kingsport Chamber, are being recognized for their unwavering commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships and a healthier community. By actively promoting healthy living across three key areas—community, schools, and workplaces—these organizations have made significant strides in improving the well-being of individuals and low-income families throughout the region. Through their "Small Starts" initiative, they empower every person to take meaningful steps toward a healthier lifestyle. Additionally, their efforts in schools help create a supportive environment for students, teachers, and families, while their workplace initiatives provide essential tools to enhance the health and well-being of employees. This comprehensive approach to health and wellness exemplifies their dedication to creating a thriving, inclusive and vibrant community.

"We're honored to celebrate these incredible organizations and their trailblazing leaders and staff that reflect the rich diversity of communities across America," said Tomás León, president of Equality Health Foundation. "Their contributions and commitment to advancing health equity are vital in creating a healthier, more inclusive future for everyone. This event is not just about recognizing our honorees; it's about celebrating the vibrant tapestry of those we serve and the collective impact we can achieve together."

Entertaining, Educating, and Inspiring the Community

The Rhythm of Well-Being Community Concert and Leadership Honors Celebration is designed to entertain, educate, and inspire the community. This year's public health theme will focus on mental health, a critical issue that will be highlighted through impactful Public Service Announcements before the event and throughout the evening. Proceeds from the Rhythm of Well-Being event will be directed to the Community Well-Being Fund, a vital resource that supports programs and initiatives serving thousands in underserved and under-resourced communities.

Showcasing Artistic Excellence

The event will also feature the works of two acclaimed artists, Laura (Ortega)Thurbon and Luis Mena. Laura Thurbon's creative talents will be on full display with her live art capturing the essence of the event, adding a unique artistic dimension to the celebration. Additionally, Luis Mena, a renowned sculptor, will create the unique bronze sculptures that will be presented to each honoree. His work, known for its depth and cultural resonance, will serve as a lasting symbol of the honorees' impact on advancing health equity and well-being for all.

Join Us in Honoring Our Champions

Equality Health Foundation, the philanthropic partner of Equality Health, is an organization dedicated to advancing health equity and improving well-being access for historically marginalized populations in underserved and under-resourced communities. The nonprofit serves residents and communities in Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia and Louisiana.

Tickets for the Rhythm of Well-Being Community Concert and Leadership Honors Celebration are available now. For information about VIP experiences and sponsorship opportunities, and to purchase tickets, please visit Equality Health Foundation Rhythm of Well-Being or go directly to Etix.

About Equality Health Foundation

Established in 2019, Equality Health Foundation envisions a world of vibrant and inclusive communities where all individuals have the opportunity to live healthier and longer lives. A bold vision like this cannot be accomplished alone and requires extensive collaboration across local communities around the country to level the playing field and make a sustainable and transformative change—a movement for advancing equal access to health and well-being for all. For more information about Equality Health Foundation, visit equalityhealthfoundation.org/ or follow Equality Health Foundation on Facebook, @EQHFoundation on Twitter, and Equality Health Foundation on LinkedIn.

About Equality Health

Equality Health is a technology-enabled primary care platform that leverages the proven capabilities of value-based payment models to transform healthcare for diverse and often marginalized populations. From predictive modeling to advanced care-tracking tools, utilizing Equality Health's proprietary software, participating PCPs can streamline value-based administration and stay one step ahead of a patient's journey. Equality Health's care model is Medicaid-first in design, partnering with over 3,200 PCPs and 750,000 lives across Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Virginia. Equality Health partners with practices to close care gaps, optimize performance, increase compliance, and improve profitability. Members engage with holistic and personalized programs delivered through the lens of social and cultural needs. Equality Health is revolutionizing how care is delivered through hyper-local resources at scale and establishing critical linkages with payers, providers, members, and community resources. For more information about Equality Health, visit equalityhealth.com or follow EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

