Equality Health Foundation Announces Rhythm of Well-Being Community Concert & Leadership Honors Celebration

"We started out as an activist group – it's what inspired us from the very beginning," said Big Mountain. "Reggae music has a history of bringing a voice to voiceless people. Equality Health Foundation empowers people who feel marginalized and that is important work that we all must do together."

The purpose of the Rhythm of Well-Being Community Concert and Leadership Honors Celebration is to educate, entertain, and inspire the community. This year, Equality Health Foundation is placing a special emphasis on raising awareness about the importance of mental health. To support this focus, local and national leaders are producing and publishing public service announcements that highlight pressing public health issues, with a particular spotlight on mental health.

"We are truly honored to host an event that embodies the spirit of community, collaboration, and well-being," said Tomás León, president of Equality Health Foundation. "This event recognizes the incredible work of leaders in our community, and our collective efforts toward achieving health equity and a brighter future for all."

The community is invited to join in recognizing and celebrating the Rhythm Awards honorees in Healthcare, Community, Education, and Business. These leaders and organizations are actively breaking down barriers and creating pathways to well-being, serving as an inspiration to all.

Equality Health Foundation, the philanthropic partner of Equality Health, is an organization dedicated to advancing health equity and improving well-being access for underserved communities. The nonprofit serves residents and communities in Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia and Louisiana.

Equality Health Foundation has sponsorship opportunities with VIP benefits available. For more information on Equality Health Foundation, or to purchase tickets or sponsorship packages to the Rhythm of Well-Being Community Concert and Leadership Honors Celebration, please visit equalityhealthfoundation.org/rhythm/.

About Equality Health Foundation

Established in 2019, Equality Health Foundation envisions a world of vibrant and inclusive communities where all individuals have the opportunity to live healthier and longer lives. A bold vision like this cannot be accomplished alone and requires extensive collaboration across local communities around the country to level the playing field and make a sustainable and transformative change—a movement for advancing equal access to health and well-being for all.

About Equality Health

Equality Health is a technology-enabled primary care platform that leverages the proven capabilities of value-based payment models to transform healthcare for diverse and often marginalized populations. From predictive modeling to advanced care-tracking tools, utilizing Equality Health's proprietary software, participating PCPs can streamline value-based administration and stay one step ahead of a patient's journey. Equality Health's care model is Medicaid-first in design, partnering with over 3,200 PCPs and 750,000 lives across Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Virginia. Equality Health partners with practices to close care gaps, optimize performance, increase compliance, and improve profitability. Members engage with holistic and personalized programs delivered through the lens of social and cultural needs. Equality Health is revolutionizing how care is delivered through hyper-local resources at scale and establishing critical linkages with payers, providers, members, and community resources. For more information about Equality Health, visit equalityhealth.com or follow EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

