Equality Health Foundation Hosts Health Festivals & Honors Health Equity Champions

Uvalde – Oct. 12 at the Uvalde County Fairplex from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.





– at the Uvalde County Fairplex from Phoenix – Nov. 2 at Percy L. Julian School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.





– at Percy L. Julian School from Houston – Nov. 16 at the M.O. Campbell Center from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.





– at the M.O. Campbell Center from Kingsport – Nov. 23 at the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. *Please see additional details below regarding the drive-thru model.

The Healthy Fall Festival is an uplifting community gathering designed d to kick off the holiday season with a spirit of gratitude and giving. Attendees can benefit from free immunizations, health education sessions, biometric and diabetes screenings, and a wealth of community resources and information. Families will also receive a Healthy Bag filled with fresh fruits, produce, a ham or frozen turkey (while supplies last), and other nutritious essentials. The event will also include raffles and giveaways to promote well-being and support the community.

Following significant challenges in the wake of Hurricane Helene, the Tennessee festival will be facilitated in a drive-thru model to support the recovery efforts by Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee. Volunteers will distribute turkeys, food boxes, healthy bags with resources and water. Community partners will be in place to distribute these items to seniors, people with disabilities and families without transportation.

"The Healthy Fall Festival is a chance for families to come together and focus on well-being as we head into the holiday season," said Tomás León, president of Equality Health Foundation. "By offering resources and nutritious foods that support healthier lifestyles, we're helping to build a foundation of resilience and vitality in our communities. This event is about equipping residents with the tools, social connections, and opportunities to optimize their health and longevity."

Equality Health Foundation, the non-profit partner of Equality Health, aims to advance health equity in culturally diverse and underserved communities. The goal is to expand access to whole person care, accelerate health education, and eliminate health inequalities so that everyone has an opportunity to lead healthier and longer lives.

The Foundation will also honor four distinguished Health Equity Champions at this year's festivals. The inaugural class of Health Equity Champions have been selected for their unwavering commitment to creating a more equitable and inclusive healthcare and societal landscape.

Health Equity Champion – Healthcare: Copa Health, AZ

Shar Najafi-Piper, PhD, CEO

Copa Health, under the leadership of Dr. Shar Najafi-Piper, has been recognized for its unwavering commitment to providing high-quality, culturally competent whole-person care to underserved populations who have intellectual and developmental disabilities and those with mental health disorders.

Health Equity Champion – Community: Community Health Development Incorporated (CHDI), TX

Mayela Castañon, CEO

Community Health Development Incorporated, led by CEO Mayela Castañon, has been honored for its unwavering commitment to improve health and well-being of the people they serve, and helping Uvalde residents through the recovery and healing process after the tragic school shooting that impacted an entire community. By engaging marginalized populations to understand their unique health needs, CHDI has developed culturally relevant interventions that effectively promote health equity.

Health Equity Champion – Education: Arizona Community Health Workers Association (AzCHOW), AZ

Floribella Redondo, CEO and Co-Founder

Arizona Community Health Workers Association (AzCHOW), under the leadership of Floribella Redondo, has been recognized for its pioneering efforts in integrating health equity principles into educational and training programs for culturally diverse community health workers. AzCHOW has developed impactful education programs and community outreach initiatives that raise awareness of the important role of CHWs and promote equity across Arizona.

Health Equity Champion – Business: Highlands Physicians, Inc. and Healthy Kingsport, a program of the Kingsport Chamber

Victoria Blanken, Executive Director, Highlands Physicians Inc.

Desteny Clemons, Director, Healthy Kingsport

Vanessa Bennett, Chief Operations Officer, Kingsport Chamber, TN

Highlands Physicians, Inc. and Healthy Kingsport, a program of the Kingsport Chamber, are being recognized for their unwavering commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships and a healthier community. By actively promoting healthy living across three key areas—community, schools, and workplaces—these organizations have made significant strides in improving the well-being of individuals and low-income families throughout the region. Through their "Small Starts" initiative, they empower every person to take meaningful steps toward a healthier lifestyle.

"We are profoundly honored to recognize these exceptional leaders who have devoted themselves to advancing health equity in our communities," said Equality Health Foundation Board Chairperson, Frank Placenti. "Their tireless efforts not only uplift those most in need but also inspire us all to pursue a more just and inclusive society. Equality Health Foundation remains committed to championing the transformative work that brings dignity and whole-person care to every individual."

For more information on Equality Health Foundation's Annual Healthy Fall Festival, please visit equalityhealthfoundation.org/festival/.

