Equality Health Foundation Hosts Healthy Fall Festival & Turkey Giveaway

Providing individuals with resources to promote optimal health and well-being in Arizona, Texas and Tennessee is our objective," said Tomás León, Equality Health Foundation president.

The Healthy Fall Festival is a community celebration designed to kick off the holiday season with an abundance of gratitude and thanksgiving. Included will be free immunizations, vaccines and flu shots, health education sessions, mammograms and breast health screenings, diabetes testing, and community resources and information. There will also be a Healthy Bag Giveaway, raffles and a variety of fresh fruit and produce with a frozen turkey (while supplies last), among other nutritious essentials, for each family.

"Providing individuals with resources to promote optimal health and well-being in Arizona, Texas and Tennessee is our objective," said Tomás León, Equality Health Foundation president. "We aim to collaborate with local public-private partners to reach more families this year to help support healthy and thriving communities."

Equality Health Foundation is a nonprofit organization that aims to level the healthcare playing field in culturally diverse and underserved communities. The goal is to expand access to whole person care, accelerate health education, and eliminate health inequalities so that everyone has an opportunity to lead healthier and longer lives.

"The Healthy Fall Festival will create a lasting impact for individuals and families," said Frank Placenti, board chairman of Equality Health Foundation. "The availability of health screenings, vaccines and immunizations, fresh produce and 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys provides the community with important social connections and vital access to well-being resources."

Each Healthy Fall Festival event attracts thousands from the community. The organization welcomes the participation of sponsors at partnership levels including Health Innovator ($10,000), Health Champion ($5,000), Health Advocate ($2,500), and Health Supporter ($1,500). Registration for exhibitor space is available for nonprofit, community-based organizations at no cost.

For more information on Equality Health Foundation's Annual Healthy Fall Festival, please visit equalityhealthfoundation.org/festival/.

About Equality Health Foundation

Established in 2019, Equality Health Foundation envisions a world of vibrant and inclusive communities where all individuals have the opportunity to live healthy lives. A bold vision like this cannot be accomplished alone and requires extensive collaboration across local communities around the country to make a sustainable and transformative change—a movement for advancing equal health for all. For more information, visit equalityhealthfoundation.org/

