Equality Health Foundation Hosts Weather Ready Drive-Thru Emergency Backpack Giveaway

"We are thrilled to work with the Equality Health Foundation for the Weather Ready Drive-Thru event in Lake Charles," said Micah Nicholas, executive director at American Red Cross, Capital-Area West Chapter. "This partnership strengthens our commitment to providing lifesaving resources and preparedness tools, ensuring that every family in our community is equipped to stay safe and resilient during emergencies throughout Southwest Louisiana."

The foundation will distribute backpacks containing emergency kits and supplies designed to promote preparedness and safety. Each kit includes water containers, non-perishable food, flashlights, blankets, and health information. These resources will be provided through a drive-thru system, ensuring easy and safe access for all participants. Items are available while supplies last.

"With forecasts indicating a severe hurricane season, it's important that families have the resources they need to foster safety and readiness," said Tomás León, Equality Health Foundation president. "Our cross-sector collaboration, coordination and community partnerships allows us to provide essential emergency kits and supplies to those who need them most."

Together, Equality Health Foundation and community partners will lock arms to serve the Lake Charles community and ensure that every resident is prepared to face the challenges of this hurricane season.

"As we navigate hurricane season, it is crucial that our community is equipped with the necessary tools to stay safe and prepared," said John Nugent, managing director at Beacon Community Connections. "Preparedness is not just about individual safety; it's about being good neighbors and looking out for one another. This event highlights the importance of collaboration in Acadiana. We are better together."

Organizations are invited to support the Weather Ready Drive-Thru event by sponsoring, providing critical supplies, and health education materials. For sponsorship or volunteer inquiries, please contact Elizabeth Robinson at 512-962-4248 or Noelle Suarez at 480-915-0884. For more information about the Emergency Backpack Giveaway, visit equalityhealthfoundation.org/weather-ready-drive-thru/.

Equality Health Foundation, the philanthropic partner of Equality Health, is an organization dedicated to advancing health equity and improving well-being access for underserved communities. The nonprofit serves residents and communities in Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia and Louisiana. For more about Equality Health Foundation, visit equalityhealthfoundation.org/.

About Equality Health Foundation

Established in 2019, Equality Health Foundation envisions a world of vibrant and inclusive communities where all individuals have the opportunity to live healthy lives. A bold vision like this cannot be accomplished alone and requires extensive collaboration across local communities around the country to make a sustainable and transformative change—a movement for advancing equal health for all. For more information about Equality Health Foundation, visit equalityhealthfoundation.org/ or follow @EQHFoundation on Facebook, @EQHFoundation on Twitter, and @eqhfoundation on LinkedIn.

About Equality Health

Equality Health is a technology-enabled primary care platform that leverages the proven capabilities of value-based payment models to transform healthcare for diverse and often marginalized populations. From predictive modeling to advanced care-tracking tools, utilizing Equality Health's proprietary software, participating PCPs can streamline value-based administration and stay one step ahead of a patient's journey. Equality Health's care model is Medicaid-first in design, partnering with over 3,500 PCPs and 700,000 lives across AZ, TX, TN and LA. Equality Health partners with practices to close care gaps, optimize performance, increase compliance, and improve profitability. Members engage with holistic and personalized programs delivered through the lens of social and cultural needs. Equality Health is revolutionizing how care is delivered by establishing critical linkages with payers, providers, members, and community resources. For more information about Equality Health, visit equalityhealth.com/ or follow @EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and @EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

