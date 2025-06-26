Equality Health Foundation Sponsors Annual Well-Child & Back to School Drive

Through this drive, we're not only helping students start the school year prepared, we're connecting families to preventive care that can make a lasting impact, said Tomás León, president and executive director of Equality Health Foundation. Post this

"Through this drive, we're not only helping students start the school year prepared, we're connecting families to preventive care that can make a lasting impact," said Tomás León, president and executive director of Equality Health Foundation. "By partnering with providers who serve these communities every day, we're able to deliver care proactively and promote well-being as a foundation for academic success."

Participating healthcare practices will distribute backpacks to patients throughout June and July, reinforcing the importance of attending recommended well-child visits. These visits often include vision, hearing, dental, and developmental screenings, services that are vital for identifying potential issues early and supporting long-term health.

Despite the importance of well-child care, national data shows that children miss between 30% and 50% of these essential visits before the age of six. Barriers such as transportation, work schedules, and access to information can make it difficult for many families in underserved communities to keep up with preventive care.

By integrating school readiness efforts with trusted clinical touchpoints, Equality Health Foundation and its partners are helping families overcome these obstacles and create stronger links between health and education.

With back-to-school spending projected to reach $586 per K-12 student this year, according to Deloitte, the cost of supplies alone can be out of reach for many families. This drive helps alleviate that burden by providing backpacks filled with essentials, at no cost, alongside valuable health education materials.

"Thanks to numerous outreach opportunities last year, including a series of back-to-school events, more than 8,800 Mercy Care members were able to complete their well-child visits ahead of the school year," said Dr. Gagandeep Singh, chief medical officer, Mercy Care. "Partnering with local organizations helps us respond more effectively to the social and economic barriers many Arizona families face. We're honored to be part of this important initiative."

The continued success of this event is made possible through the generous contributions of sponsors, healthcare providers, and volunteers. Equality Health Foundation extends its sincere thanks to the individuals and organizations working together to help students start the year healthy, confident, and ready to learn.

Equality Health Foundation, the philanthropic partner of Equality Health, is an organization dedicated to advancing health equity and improving well-being access for underserved communities. Through initiatives like the Well-Child & Back to School Drive, the foundation strives to create a healthier, more equitable future for all.

For more information, visit:

equalityhealthfoundation.org/back-to-school-drive-az/ (Arizona)

equalityhealthfoundation.org/back-to-school-drive-tx/ (Texas)

About Equality Health Foundation

Established in 2019, Equality Health Foundation envisions a world of vibrant and inclusive communities where all individuals have the opportunity to live healthier and longer lives. A bold vision like this cannot be accomplished alone and requires extensive collaboration across local communities around the country to level the playing field and make a sustainable and transformative change—a movement for advancing equal access to health and well-being for all. For more information about Equality Health Foundation, visit equalityhealthfoundation.org/ or follow Equality Health Foundation on Facebook, @EQHFoundation on Twitter, and Equality Health Foundation on LinkedIn.

About Equality Health

Equality Health is a technology-enabled primary care platform that leverages the proven capabilities of value-based payment models to transform healthcare for diverse and often marginalized populations. From predictive modeling to advanced care-tracking tools, utilizing Equality Health's proprietary software, participating PCPs can streamline value-based administration and stay one step ahead of a patient's journey. Equality Health's care model is Medicaid-first in design, partnering with over 3,200 PCPs and 750,000 lives across Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Virginia. Equality Health partners with practices to close care gaps, optimize performance, increase compliance, and improve profitability. Members engage with holistic and personalized programs delivered through the lens of social and cultural needs. Equality Health is revolutionizing how care is delivered through hyper-local resources at scale and establishing critical linkages with payers, providers, members, and community resources. For more information about Equality Health, visit equalityhealth.com or follow EqualityHealth on Facebook, @EqualityHealth on Twitter, and EqualityHealth on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Jennifer Howard, Equality Health Foundation, 1 4804381602, [email protected], https://www.equalityhealthfoundation.org/

SOURCE Equality Health Foundation