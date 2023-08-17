Equality Health Foundation Sponsors Well-Child & Back to School Drives

"Students need to have equal access to comprehensive health care and well-being resources," said TomAs LeSn, Equality Health Foundation President. "In addition to annual well-child visits, children in our community need school supplies, backpacks and other essentials for a successful school year." Tweet this

Equality Health Foundation is a nonprofit organization that aims to level the healthcare playing field in culturally diverse and underserved communities. The organization works to expand access to care, accelerate health education, and eliminate healthcare inequalities.

Made possible with the support of Mercy Care, UnitedHealthcare, Aetna, Herozona Foundation, Grant Park Barrio Youth Project, Inc. and Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Equality Health Foundation organized multiple drives benefiting the patients of Equality Health Network pediatric primary care practices and local community residents.

"It is important to our healthcare organization to support our family's overall well-being in any way we can," said Rachel Ries, Maryvale Peds Executive Director of Operations. "We are thrilled to partner with Equality Health Foundation to distribute backpacks and school supplies to our patients for the upcoming school year."

"Making sure children get their annual well visit is so important to their health and wellbeing," said Dr. Gagan Singh, Mercy Care Chief Medical Officer. "It's the perfect way to start off the new school year – along with a new backpack – and helps combat the social risk factors that Arizona families face every day."

