Equalize Digital Releases WordPress Page Builder Accessibility Report: Accessibility Gaps Impacting Millions of Websites

"Accessibility can't be ignored any longer, especially as the European Accessibility Act began enforcement in June and web accessibility lawsuits continue to rise in the United States," said Amber Hinds, CEO of Equalize Digital. "This report gives developers, agencies, and site owners the data they need to choose accessible tools and start their website off on the right foot towards avoiding legal and reputational risks. For existing websites, the data highlights accessibility issues that may already be present and need immediate attention for accessibility compliance."

Among the report's findings:

Significant variance in compliance: only one builder, Kadence WP scored 100% while others had mid-range scores or major failures in forms, navigation, and semantic HTML.

Popular builders used on millions of websites have critical failures. Builders like Divi, Elementor, and Spectra (with the Astra theme) are used on over 15 million websites in total. These popular builders have significant failures in keyboard functionality, form field labeling, and other issues that make websites built with them completely unusable for people with disabilities.

Many accessibility issues can be easily found with automated tools. Many of the issues found in the tested builders, such as empty buttons, empty links, color contrast failures, and more, can be identified using automated tools like Equalize Digital Accessibility Checker and browser extensions. The prevalence of these easily detectable issues indicates that many WordPress plugin and theme developers are not prioritizing accessibility when creating their software or conducting even a basic level of testing.

Some builders are making accessibility gains. Some builders have shown significant improvement in their scores since the 2024 report. Kadence WP, Beaver Builder, Bricks, and GeneratePress all showed noteworthy improvements year-over-year.

The report is freely available on Equalize Digital's website and includes methodology, screenshots, spreadsheets of raw test data, and explanations of each accessibility checkpoint. It is designed to help:

Agencies select page builders that won't put client sites at risk.

Website owners understand where their tools may fall short.

Plugin developers identify accessibility improvements for their products.

"We believe transparency drives change," added Hinds. "By publishing this data, we're holding the ecosystem accountable while giving organizations the insights they need to build websites that work for everyone. We hope that the report helps WordPress developers make informed decisions when choosing which plugins and themes to use on their websites and will motivate the developers of those tools to better consider accessibility in the first place."

Access the Report

The full WordPress Page Builder Accessibility Report 2025 is available here: https://equalizedigital.com/wordpress-page-builder-accessibility/.

About Equalize Digital

Equalize Digital, Inc. is a leader in WordPress accessibility and a corporate Member of the International Association of Accessibility Professionals. The company develops the Accessibility Checker plugin for WordPress and offers online courses in addition to accessibility audits, remediation services, and training.

Equalize Digital's CEO, Amber Hinds, is a member of the WordPress core Accessibility Team, lead organizer for the WordPress Accessibility Meetup, and board president of the WP Accessibility Day Conference. Equalize Digital is committed to creating a world where all people have equal access to information and tools on the web.

Learn more at https://equalizedigital.com.

Media Contact

Amber Hinds, Equalize Digital, 1 512-942-5858, [email protected], https://equalizedigital.com/

SOURCE Equalize Digital