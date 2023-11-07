Equally AI Announces Official Launch of Flowy--The World's First No-Code Accessibility Solution

Flowy's unified platform offers an end-to-end solution that streamlines the entire accessibility process Post this

For website owners, the real magic they get with Flowy is the control aspect. Unlike existing solutions, every recommendation generated is assisted by ChatGPT and awaits a website owner's review and approval. This means website owners are in the pilot's seat, ensuring that no changes go live without their approval.

Flowy's unified platform offers an end-to-end solution that streamlines the entire accessibility process. It provides real-time collaboration among team members, ensuring that the organization's website remains compliant.

"Gone are the days of endless spreadsheets and checking, rechecking all the time. With Flowy, your team can collaborate in real-time, directly on the screen. This not only accelerates the process but streamlines your workflow and focuses on what truly matters," said Omer Shamay, CTO of Equally AI.

Accessible websites offer businesses a range of benefits, from ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and industry best practices, to more users and customers accessing the site, to improved website SEO and brand trust and credibility. Until now, the technical process of ensuring a website operates as accessible has been a difficult goal for many website owners to achieve due to challenges to manage end to end accessibility compliance. The market is expected to grow with the introduction of new regulations and Flowy is here to provide the ultimate solution starting at $10 a month.

As Equally AI unveils Flowy, the company will extend an exclusive invitation for new users to be among the first to experience its transformative power with a personalized demo. In order to receive an invite, those interested can apply to be on the waitlist here or email [email protected] to join Google, Microsoft, TikTok, and thousands more companies who have already enrolled for early user access.

The future of web accessibility compliance is here, and it starts with Flowy. Together, Equally AI aims to make accessibility easier for everyone.

