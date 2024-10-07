EqualSpace Announces Programming for Newark Tech Week, October 14-18

"This event celebrates the rich diversity of our community by connecting culture, business, and technology. We believe tech shouldn't exist in a silo; it must be part of our everyday lives," said Citi Medina, organizer of Newark Tech Week and Founder of EqualSpace. Post this

Audible, the leading provider of premium audio storytelling and an anchor institution in Newark, is spearheading efforts to attract innovative companies to the city through its Business Attraction Program. "Newark Tech Week showcases how our city is paving the way for the next generation of innovators," said Aisha Glover, Global Head of Urban Innovation at Audible, a supporter of Newark Tech Week. "Audible is thrilled to continue its support of Newark's entrepreneurs and to foster connection, collaboration, and progress in this rapidly evolving digital landscape."

Aaron Meyerson, Chief Innovation Economy Officer of Newark Alliance added, "As Newark continues to emerge as a hub for technology and innovation, I'm immensely proud of the welcoming startup culture that's uplifting so many local businesses."

With a large influx of tech and innovation companies choosing Newark because of its rich industrial history, access to universities and supportive business environment, the event sets the stage for a productive week of learning and cross-collaboration. Inspired by the theme "Shaping the Digital Future," the interactive and informative tech experience will feature 15+ events/activations across five days including:

October 14

The Newark Tech Summit ( 5PM , The Junction @ Gateway 1) - The event will showcase speakers, fireside chats and panel discussions from the influential leaders and visionaries who are driving innovation in Newark .

October 15

Panel: Level Up ( 1PM , Seton Hall Welcome Center) - An immersive session on the exciting world of collegiate esports! As part of Tech Week, this interactive talk will give you a deep dive into the rapidly growing esports industry, focusing on how universities are integrating esports into their athletic programs, building competitive teams, and fostering student involvement.

, Seton Hall Welcome Center) - An immersive session on the exciting world of collegiate esports! As part of Tech Week, this interactive talk will give you a deep dive into the rapidly growing esports industry, focusing on how universities are integrating esports into their athletic programs, building competitive teams, and fostering student involvement. Newark Demo Day ( 3PM , Newark Museum of Art) - Co-hosted by Audible, the New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII), the Newark Alliance, and Lair East Labs, this pitch competition will bring together the brightest minds in tech to showcase their groundbreaking ideas. Guest judges will provide expert commentary and additional exhibition booths will provide opportunity for networking amongst investors and innovators alike.

October 16

Meet Up: Showing Up as a Founder ( 1PM , HAX) - Hosted by Gymble, lace up your sneakers for the convergence of tech and fitness. This run is more than just a workout – it's an opportunity to network, collaborate and get inspired.

, HAX) - Hosted by Gymble, lace up your sneakers for the convergence of tech and fitness. This run is more than just a workout – it's an opportunity to network, collaborate and get inspired. Equal Pay Alchemy ( 2PM , HAX) - Join us for an insightful workshop on employee compensation, tailored for leaders who are ready to build their teams with a focus on fairness, gaining significant advantages in the process.

October 17

Speaker: Securing your Digital Footprint ( 1:30PM , EqualSpace 550) - Sponsored by Atlantic IT, this tech-focused speaker session will focus on how you can safeguard your company's online assets.

, EqualSpace 550) - Sponsored by Atlantic IT, this tech-focused speaker session will focus on how you can safeguard your company's online assets. Speaker: Building a Purpose Driven Brand in the Digital Space ( 3:30PM , EqualSpace 550) - Unlock the power of storytelling in your tech marketing with Marketing Your Tech, an insightful workshop hosted by Shared Story Consulting. This event is designed to equip tech entrepreneurs and organizations with the tools they need to craft and communicate a clear, honest story that resonates.

October 18

Master AI: Transform Your Productivity ( 1:05PM , Venture Link) - An exclusive 3 to 4-hour activation session designed to elevate your productivity and creativity with Microsoft Copilot. This comprehensive session will introduce you to Copilot's capabilities, showcasing its integration possibilities and real-world benefits.

For more information about Newark Tech Week and for updates on programming, please visit https://newarktechweek.com/.

About EqualSpace

A premium sharespace created with multicultural, women and LGBTQ+ business owners in mind, EqualSpace provides resources for startups, coaching for tech companies, and access to minority business owners. Supported by Audible's Business Attraction Program, designed to fuel Newark's innovative economy, EqualSpace's mission is to help local entrepreneurs and small businesses be successful. With two campuses situated in the heart of Newark, NJ, the company's cutting-edge coworking spaces, state-of-the-art amenities, and vibrant community create a dynamic ecosystem for entrepreneurs, startups, and businesses alike. EqualSpace believes that access + resources = SPACE & Opportunities.

About Newark Alliance

The Newark Alliance, through the combined strength and collaboration of its members, drives inclusive economic growth for all of Newark, N.J. Our members comprise Newark's premier businesses, anchor institutions, and community partners, including Fortune 100 and 500 companies and several of the country's top universities, developers, hospitals, and arts institutions. United by a shared vision, the Alliance and its Members work collaboratively to cement Newark's status as one of America's most diverse, prosperous, exciting, and equitable cities. Visit us at http://www.newark-alliance.org.

Media Contact

Amanda Ferraro, EqualSpace, 6469791085, [email protected], https://equalspace.co/

SOURCE EqualSpace