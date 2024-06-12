Equipment Depot Dealers Awarded for Demonstrated Best-In-Class Industry Expertise and Superior Service

"Being awarded the MLA Dealer of Excellence shows our dedication and commitment to serving our customer base," said Jade Bader, Regional Vice President of Equipment Depot Illinois. "This honor is a result of relentless passion and willingness to exceed expectations." Post this

2024 marks the 11th consecutive year Equipment Depot Kentucky and Illinois have been recognized for providing their customers superior service and innovative warehouse and automation material handling solutions.

"We are excited to recognize our 2024 Dealers of Excellence recipients for demonstrating best-in-class industry expertise and providing superior service," said Eric Gabriel, Vice President of Dealer Sales Americas, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. "This award shines a spotlight on dealers and their attentiveness and exceptional performance to the companies they service in the material handling industry."

"I'm very proud of the Equipment Depot Illinois team. Being awarded the MLA Dealer of Excellence shows our dedication and commitment to serving our customer base," said Jade Bader, Regional Vice President of Equipment Depot Illinois. "This honor is a result of relentless passion and willingness to exceed expectations."

Jake Womack, Regional Vice President of Equipment Depot Kentucky, expressed, "We take great pride in our entire Kentucky team, whose diligent efforts and unwavering commitment to providing world-class service are goals we strive for each and every day. This year's honors confirm that providing top-notch service and being a customer-centric organization creates stronger relationships that deserve recognition."

About Equipment Depot, Inc.

Equipment Depot Inc., is a multi-brand material handling and integrated warehouse solutions provider. As a group company of Mitsubishi Logisnext, the 4th largest material handling company globally, Equipment Depot offers the most innovative and respected brands, Cat® lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks, and Jungheinrich®, while providing new and used forklifts, aerial lifts, service, parts, equipment rentals, financing, and automation solutions. Since 1939, the company has been serving local communities throughout its 50+ nationwide locations with a commitment to deliver the best service, all backed by its Performance. Guaranteed.® pledge.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. (MLA)

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts, and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.logisnextamericas.com.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd., one of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries groups, has helped Move The World Forward as the leading provider of innovative logistics and material handling solutions since 1937. Mitsubishi Logisnext is the world's leading comprehensive manufacturer of electric and engine-powered forklifts, transportation robots, automated warehouses, LAN and other logistics equipment and systems, electric vehicles, and monorails. Headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans globally. Having extensive sales and service locations all over the world, Mitsubishi Logisnext continues to respond to each region's customer needs meticulously. For more information, visit https://www.logisnext.com/en/.

eqdepot.com

Media Contact

Carol Tesarek, Equipment Depot, 1 713-869-6801, [email protected], https://eqdepot.com/

SOURCE Equipment Depot