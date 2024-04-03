Equipment Depot, Inc. and Hai Robotics Partner to Centralize St. Luke's Health System by Providing Advanced Automated Solutions

"EQSOLUTIONS and Hai Robotics perfectly marries Equipment Depot's top-tier material handling expertise with Hai's innovative ACR systems," said Tim Raque, Director of Automation Sales for EQSOLUTIONS. Post this

St. Luke's objective is to optimize various distribution networks under one roof, requiring an effective use of space and efficient automated operations. St. Luke's tapped EQSOLUTIONS and Hai Robotics to streamline order picking and fulfillment of medical-surgical products in its Meridian, Idaho, warehouse location.

Supported by Equipment Depot's 85 years of material handling knowledge, Hai's solution was chosen for its unparalleled ability to optimize storage space, easily adapt to demand fluctuations and rapid growth, and elevate the workplace environment by minimizing touch points and eliminating human travel to fulfill orders.

"Collaborating with St. Luke's and Equipment Depot on this project has been a fantastic experience," said Hunter Senn, Director of Sales for Hai Robotics U.S. "They've presented us with the opportunity to engineer a creative and cutting-edge system that leverages our full suite of robust capabilities and the flexibility we are known for. With Equipment Depot's collaborative engineering and St. Luke's expertise over their operations, we are poised for success all around."

The HaiPick System will cover 14,000 square feet within St. Luke's facility and operate 28 HaiPick Autonomous Case-Handling Mobile Robots (ACRs). The robots transport up to 8 containers at any given time for maximum order batching efficiency—and deliver them to human-operated workstations. With its intuitive interface and comprehensive check systems integrated into the workstations, the HaiPick System is expected to elevate St. Luke's order-picking accuracy to an impressive 99.99%.

"Our forward-looking supply chain has successfully identified a strategic partner that aligns perfectly with our vision of advanced distribution and consolidated services," said Jason Merrill, Senior Director at St. Luke's Health System. "Hai Robotics excels in delivering top-tier automation products and value-added solutions. Their cutting-edge, adaptable technology met our scalability requirements to meet the ever-growing demands of providing health care products efficiently and safely to patients and caregivers, all while optimizing the cost to deliver care."

"EQSOLUTIONS and Hai Robotics perfectly marries Equipment Depot's top-tier material handling expertise with Hai's innovative ACR systems," said Tim Raque, Director of Automation Sales for EQSOLUTIONS. "Our strategic alliance will empower St. Luke's with the efficiency, flexibility, and scalability needed to thrive in today's fast-paced market."

About Equipment Depot, Inc.

Serving local communities since 1939, Equipment Depot is America's largest independently operated material handling and equipment rental source. Through its 50+ nationwide locations, Equipment Depot helps its customers improve productivity and maximize uptime with full-service material handling solutions that include new and used forklifts, aerial lifts, service, parts, equipment rentals, leasing, and integrated warehouse and automation solutions. The company's commitment to delivering the best service is backed by its Performance. Guaranteed.® pledge.

EQSOLUTIONS is the systems integration division of Equipment Depot, Inc., specializing in engineering transformative warehouse and automation solutions for manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution facilities, providing a one-source solution to solving a variety of industry challenges. For more information visit eqdepot.com/warehouse-solutions/

About Hai Robotics

Hai Robotics is a leading global provider of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) committed to elevating the world's access to inventory through intelligent, fast, efficient warehouse automation that is more accessible to all facilities. Their award-winning equipment drives highly flexible ASRS constructed of standard racking and almost any container. Hai Robotics' solutions maximize vertical storage up to 32+ feet, reduce storage footprints up to 75%, increase workflow efficiency gains up to 4x, and improve order pick accuracy to 99.9%+.

Founded in 2016, Hai Robotics is trusted in 1,100+ projects across 40+ countries and supported by 8 offices globally. For more information, visit HaiRobotics.com.

St. Luke's Health System

For more than 100 years, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center has been committed to serving the needs of our growing region. Founded in 1902, St. Luke's Boise is Idaho's largest healthcare provider and the flagship hospital of St. Luke's Health System, providing access to highly skilled specialists, nurses, and staff within a friendly campus designed for healing. Known for clinical excellence, St. Luke's Boise is nationally recognized for quality and patient safety, and proud to be designated a Magnet hospital, the gold standard for nursing care.

