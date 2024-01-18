Equipment Depot Marks 85th Year In Material Handling and Contractor Services Industries

"Over the past 85 years, Equipment Depot has become a uniquely diverse and innovative company, which represents years of commitment and passion from so many exceptional individuals," Anthony Garcia, President of Equipment Depot. Post this

"Over the past 85 years, Equipment Depot has become a uniquely diverse and innovative company," said Anthony Garcia, President of Equipment Depot. "This transformative journey represents years of commitment and passion from so many exceptional individuals." Garcia adds, "We plan on celebrating our achievement by recognizing the people who continue to make Equipment Depot a leader in the industry — our employees and the customers we serve every day."

Equipment Deport is planning company-wide programs to celebrate its 85 years, such as recognizing the hardworking employees who live by their Core Values – Passion to Perform, Trust to Act, Act Responsibly, and Make it Fun, and inviting new and existing customers to take advantage of special incentives on their products and services as a tribute to the company's milestones.

As Equipment Depot looks toward the future, the company remains committed to delivering excellence, embracing emerging technologies, and fostering strong customer partnerships. The 85th anniversary celebration reflects the company's resilience, adaptability, and commitment to customer satisfaction.

About Equipment Depot, Inc.

Serving local communities since 1939, Equipment Depot is America's largest independently operated material handling and rental equipment source. Through its 50+ nationwide locations, Equipment Depot helps its customers improve productivity and maximize uptime with full-service material handling solutions that include new and used forklifts, aerial lifts, service, parts, equipment rentals, leasing, and integrated warehouse and automation solutions. The company's commitment to delivering the best service is backed by its Performance. Guaranteed.® pledge.

