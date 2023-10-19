Equipment Depot Names Executive and Sales Appointments Nationally and in South Texas Region, Pacific Northwest Region, as Company Breaks Records

"Equipment Depot is a fast-growing company, and hiring exceptional leaders is critical to supporting the company's aggressive growth goals," Anthony Garcia, Equipment Depot president. Post this

Norelli will work directly with the regional sales teams and National Accounts organization to achieve the company's ambitious revenue and market share targets. He will also lead the overall business development efforts, focusing on new markets and customers across its 3000-mile footprint. Before Equipment Depot, Norelli was Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Northeast-Western Energy Systems, the largest distributor of Jenbacher onsite power generation equipment in North America. Prior to working at the largest U.S. distributor for Jenbacher equipment, Michael worked at the Jenbacher factory, which at the time was owned by General Electric (GE). Michael held multiple positions at GE, including sales, marketing, and strategic planning roles.

Rock will lead the South Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi markets. Throughout his 13-year career with Equipment Depot, he has a proven track record as General Manager of the Houston branch, and within three years, he grew revenue by 162%. In addition, in 2020, Rock led the South Region as Director of Sales, where he handled the merger of a newly acquired material handling company and the transition and implementation of a strategic account-based marketing and sales structure across the South Region, resulting in a market share increase from 4% to 10%. Before working for Equipment Depot, Rock was a Sales Manager in the Power Generation division at Cummins Crosspoint in Nashville, TN, where he was responsible for project lifecycle, design, innovation, sales, and implementation. Prior, he served in the U.S. Air Force as a Civil Engineer.

As the company's new Pacific Northwest Regional lead, Leslie is charged with driving the overall business growth in both the Portland and Seattle markets while maintaining the excellence that customers expect and deserve. He grew up in the material handling business. Norlift of Oregon, Inc. was a family business operated by his parents, Tom and Joan Leslie, since 1985. Leslie joined Norlift in 2015, rising to Operations Manager in 2018 and General Manager after the acquisition by Equipment Depot in 2022.

About Equipment Depot, Inc.

Serving local communities since 1939, Equipment Depot is America's largest independently operated material handling and rental source. Through its 50+ nationwide locations, Equipment Depot helps its customers improve productivity and maximize uptime with full-service material handling solutions that include new and used forklifts, aerial lifts, service, parts, equipment rentals, leasing, and integrated warehouse and automation solutions. The company's commitment to delivering the best service is backed by its Performance. Guaranteed.® pledge.

