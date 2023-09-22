Equipment Depot's Executive Leadership Team Puts Vision Plans in Motion as Company Targets One Billion Dollars Revenue by 2025

With the industry advancing at an incredible rate, from how automation, electrification, robotics, and AI are playing a role, there is huge potential to reshape the landscape — I envision Equipment Depot being at the forefront. Tweet this

EQSOLUTIONS,™ which launched in 2019, specializes in engineering transformative warehouse and automation solutions for manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution facilities. This allows Equipment Depot to fill an industry shortcoming — by providing the first fully end-to-end, one-source solution to help customers solve various challenges within one department.

Over the past five years, Equipment Depot has expanded into several new markets. It opened a new location in Los Angeles on the West Coast in 2021, acquired Norlift in Portland, Oregon and opened a new branch in Seattle, representing the newly formed Northwest region. This expansion now covers seven of the top 10 U.S. material handling markets for Equipment Depot.

Hesener notes, "Equipment Depot is on an incredible trajectory. I'm pleased to be part of the pendulum shift at the company and within the material handling industry."

McNair shares, "From our leading-edge advancements in warehousing to bespoke automated and energy transition solutions, together with our exceptional service and emerging digital advancements, Equipment Depot is definitely becoming the Envy of the Industry."

Parry adds, "Equipment Depot has the right 'playbook' to hit our billion-dollar revenue target. For instance, our partnership with Mitsubishi Logisnext allows direct access to the manufacturing plant for Cat® Lift Trucks, Mitsubishi, Jungheinrich®, and UniCarriers Forklifts, providing an incredible benefit and relief to customers facing equipment supply chain challenges. Additionally, we have secured strategic OEM partners in the port and heavy equipment industry, and are introducing new technologies, such as robotics and automation, which are making a quantum leap in the material handling industry."

Garcia closed with, "I am proud and honored to continue Equipment Depot's growth plans. With the industry advancing at an incredible rate, from how automation, electrification, robotics, and AI are playing a role, there is huge potential to reshape the landscape — I envision Equipment Depot being at the forefront."

Serving local communities since 1939, Equipment Depot is America's largest independently operated material handling and rental source. Through its 50+ nationwide locations, Equipment Depot helps its customers improve productivity and maximize uptime with full-service material handling solutions that include new and used forklifts, aerial lifts, service, parts, equipment rentals, leasing, and integrated warehouse and automation solutions.

