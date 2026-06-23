Equis, a Built for Leaders Company, Appoints Rory Devine as Chief Growth Officer

Veteran growth executive joins Equis to broaden client impact and deepen partnerships as the company enters its next phase of growth

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Equis, a Built for Leaders company, today announced the appointment of Rory Devine as Chief Growth Officer. Devine joins Equis after nearly a decade at Robert Half, where he most recently served as Vice President of National Technology Accounts, bringing deep experience in client leadership, business development and talent solutions.

In his new role, Devine will lead growth strategy, client expansion, and go-to-market execution as Equis continues to scale its flexible staffing and talent solutions. His appointment reflects Equis' continued investment in helping clients solve workforce challenges with high-impact, scalable talent solutions.

"Rory is a proven growth leader with a strong track record of building trusted client relationships and turning opportunity into results," said Mike Pongon, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Built for Leaders. "As Equis continues to grow as a Built for Leaders company, Rory brings the experience, leadership and market perspective to help us expand our reach and deepen the value we deliver to clients."

"His background and leadership style align extremely well with what we are building at Equis," Pongon added. "Rory understands how to create momentum, lead high-performing teams and help organizations navigate change, which makes him an outstanding addition to the business."

As a Built for Leaders company, Equis extends the firm's advisory, consulting, and leadership expertise with flexible talent solutions. Devine's addition strengthens Equis' ability to help clients address talent needs as they pursue growth, transformation, and improved performance.

"Joining Equis at this stage is an exciting opportunity," said Rory Devine, Chief Growth Officer at Equis. "The company has a strong foundation and reputation, a differentiated position in the market and a clear commitment to helping clients solve meaningful business challenges. I'm energized by the opportunity to build on that momentum and help drive the next phase of growth."

Organizations interested in learning more can visit Built for Leaders and Equis.

About Built for Leaders

Built for Leaders (B4L) partners with founders, owners, and executives at their most pivotal moments. When organizations need to transform how they operate, ignite meaningful growth, or navigate a critical transition, Built for Leaders steps in as a leadership partner — combining an operator mindset, co‑creation, and tight linkage between strategy and execution to deliver extraordinary leadership when it matters most.

About Equis

Equis, a Built for Leaders company, is a talent solutions partner designed for today's dynamic business environment. From contract and contract-to-hire to permanent placements, Equis helps enterprises build flexible, scalable workforce strategies and delivers professionals who drive measurable results.

Media Contact

Chris Ruhe

Co-Founder and Managing Director

Built for Leaders

www.builtforleaders.com

Media Contact

Chris Ruhe, Equis LLC, 1 3103506973, [email protected], www.equisdifference.com

SOURCE Equis LLC