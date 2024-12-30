EquitiFy Celebrates Big Win: BASA Award® for Small Businesses

It is a wonderful recognition of the mission I have set for EquitiFy—to help companies achieve maximum performance. Post this

Strictly for small businesses in America, the award has six tracks and 150+ categories for companies to choose from.

EquitiFy was chosen for being successful at its goal to ensure that our corporate, government, non-profit and institutional leaders are properly equipped with executive coaching, skills and inclusive principles. Its mission is to maximize the leader and optimize the organizational structure to sustain an enriching diverse, equitable, and inclusive work ecosystem while maximizing performance.

BASA are prestigiously independent awards with no influence from big corporations. Its independent panel of judges only cares about one thing- THE WORK! Companies with the most public votes will be listed in TopList as among the most popular, fast-rising, and to-watch-for brands. For years, small businesses have often not received the recognition they deserve even though they make up 99% of the U.S. economy. The BASA Awards® are designed to bring attention to the nation's small businesses.

There is only one winner per category. All entries scoring 75% from judges will be named finalists and submitted to public voting to increase their chances of becoming category winners.

"We are honored to have been chosen by BASA and its voters as a leader in the category of entrepreneurship for professional services," says Dr. Vic Baker, Founder and CEO of EquitiFy. "It is a wonderful recognition of the mission I have set for EquitiFy—to help companies achieve maximum performance."

About EquitiFy

At EquitiFy, we specialize in a range of services designed to transform your organization. Our experts are masters in organizational strategy, executive leadership training/coaching, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and performance optimization. We believe in the power of solutions that address every aspect of your organization's needs. When you choose EquitiFy, you can expect a personalized approach that tailors our solutions to your unique needs. Our team of experienced professionals will work closely with you to understand your goals and challenges, crafting a roadmap for success. We believe in collaboration and strive to empower your organization every step of the way.

Media Contact

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 908-875-8908, [email protected], https://marketingmaven.com/

SOURCE EquitiFy