Equity Lending Solutions Celebrates $1 Billion in Loan Originations in Just Four Years

MIAMI, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Equity Lending Solutions, a premier private lending institution specializing in residential real estate investments, proudly announces a significant milestone: originating $1 billion in loans over the past four years. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to excellence, innovation, and growth in real estate lending.

Since its founding in the last quarter of 2019 by Daniel Benarroch, Gabriel Sultan, and Hector Castro, Equity Lending Solutions has rapidly ascended the ranks of private lenders. Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and high interest rates, the company has consistently demonstrated resilience and dedication to its clients.

Hector Castro, Co-Founder of Equity Lending Solutions, says, "This milestone is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service and tailored financing solutions to our clients. Our growth, even through some exceptional difficulties, highlights the strength and reliability of our team and our innovative approach to lending."

Since Equity Lending Solutions founding in 2019, the company has grown exponentially. From just 16 loans closed in 2019 to closing 735 loans in 2023, the company has cemented its status as a major player in the real estate lending market.

According to FORECASA, the leading partner for analytics and intelligence in the residential private real estate lending space, Equity Lending Solutions is ranked 2nd in Florida and 28th nationwide among private lenders for real estate.

Equity Lending Solutions attributes its success to several core factors:

Flexibility in Financing: Offering a range of financing options tailored to different investors' needs.

Speed and Efficiency: Providing a streamlined approval and funding process to help clients close deals quickly.

Expertise: Deep understanding of real estate markets and high proficiency in assessing risk and structuring financing deals.

Personalized Service: Building trust and long-term relationships by offering expert advice and support throughout the lending process.

Technology Integration: Utilizing proprietary software, Automator, to centralize and optimize operational processes, enhancing efficiency and performance.

By achieving this milestone, Equity Lending Solutions has solidified its position as a respected leader in the industry, gaining increased credibility and trust among both local and foreign real estate investors. The company's primary focus remains on Florida and Texas, with plans to expand to North Carolina.

For more information about Equity Lending Solutions and their services, please visit equitylendingsolutions.com or contact [email protected].

About Equity Lending Solutions:

Equity Lending Solutions is a premier private lending institution specializing in residential real estate investments. Founded in the last quarter of 2019 by Daniel Benarroch, Gabriel Sultan, and Hector Castro, the company is dedicated to its client's success by providing fix and flip loans, ground-up construction, and bridge loans. At the forefront of their operational excellence is their proprietary software, Automator, designed in-house to streamline the loan origination process. Since inception, they have originated over a billion dollars in loans, establishing themselves as the second largest lender in Florida. While they offer loans nationwide, their primary focus is on Florida and Texas, with offices in Miami, Austin, and Houston, and plans to expand to Orlando and Charlotte.

