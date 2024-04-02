EquityLine USA REIT Offers Accredited Investors High-Yielding Monthly Income Backed by Select Multi-Family Mortgages

EquityLine USA REIT presents a compelling alternative to traditional fixed-income investments targeting a 10% annualized return, distributed monthly with a scheduled 8% annualized minimum. Post this

Second, the REIT invests primarily in multifamily properties located in states leading the nation in job and population growth: Texas, Florida, and North Carolina. EquityLine USA REIT is tapping into this growth, aiming to actualize promising investment prospects.

Our strategic exit strategy involves working with larger lenders, ensuring they benefit from our robust due diligence process to identify suitable borrowers. This approach aids both our borrowers and the institutions as they review the borrowers and the properties at an institutional pace as the loan is "seasoned" with EquityLine.

Furthermore, based on our structure, we are incentivized to perform as we are unable to share in the profits until investors have seen at least a 10% annualized return.

EquityLine USA REIT is part of the EquitLine Group of companies which boasts an industry-leading track record, never missing a distribution to investors since its inception in 2014. This success underscores EquityLine's commitment to due diligence and investor satisfaction.

"With EquityLine USA REIT, investors can enhance their portfolios with consistent monthly income, higher than most high-yield bonds and backed by the hard assets of the properties," said Sergiy Shchavyelyev, President at EquityLine REIT USA. "We invite investors to seize this opportunity to diversify their investments while benefiting from our proven track record and rigorous approach to selecting borrowers and properties."

Media Contact:

Byron Rastrullo

Vice President – Investor Relations

EquityLine USA REIT Inc.

[email protected]

212.328.7868

Mark Simone

Chief Operating Officer

EquityLine Mortgage Investment Corporation

[email protected]

416.882.1025

About EquityLine USA REIT:

EquityLine USA REIT Inc., formed in 2023, intends to build on the track record and experience of the EquityLine Group. The EquityLine Group, based in Toronto, Ontario, is composed of Canadian and US companies that offer a full range of mortgage services, real estate management, and development.

SOURCE EquityLine USA REIT Inc.