Equiviti Announces New Partner Nick Dudziak, Formerly Head of Sisvel Bespoke

"Bringing Nick into Equiviti expands what this team can do and who we can do it for, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the team." -- Kirk Dailey, Partner, Equiviti Post this

Kirk Dailey, Partner at Equiviti, said, "Nick pioneered Sisvel's custom licensing business, and was incredibly successful while there. He is a strategist and trusted advisor who has earned the confidence of clients on every side of the table. Bringing him into Equiviti expands what this team can do and who we can do it for, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Equiviti was founded on the belief that the patent licensing market's problems were structural, and one that only a truly independent intermediary could fix. Until Equiviti, there was a lack of options for true custom-based licensing of the type required by many of the most significant brands in the global market, companies and technologies for which pool-based licensing is not appropriate or appealing.

Nick Dudziak, Partner, Equiviti, said, "I've spent my career working across the patent and licensing market ecosystem, and the model Equiviti has developed stands apart. It truly aligns with how I believe tailored deals should be done. The structural independence helps create the conditions for deals that work for everyone involved, and its relationships with global tech companies are unmatched. I'm looking forward to joining this talented, like-minded team and continuing to deliver for clients on both sides of the table."

In the past few years, Dudziak has closed a string of major transactions with a combined value of several hundreds of millions of dollars. He has been recognized as one of the world's leading IP strategists by IAM every year since 2017 and by Super Lawyers Magazine in the years preceding that. Before heading Sisvel Bespoke, Dudziak held other senior roles within the Sisvel Group, including global Head of Strategy, US President, was the Senior Director of Licensing & Strategy at Via Licensing Corporation, and a partner in the private law practice prior to transitioning to the commercial side of the business. He holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence (JD) from the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law (cum laude) and a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois Chicago. He is also a registered Patent Attorney.

ABOUT EQUIVITI

Founded in 2024, Equiviti was built on a different premise: that bringing efficiency to an inefficient market is how both sides arrive at a price proportional to real risk. Unaffiliated with any patent pool, patent owner, or implementer, Equiviti brings a structural neutrality and deep industry relationships to create and close complex patent licensing transactions that no one else can, resulting in deals that are efficient, proportionate, and durable.

Media Contact

Nick Lidji, Equiviti, 1 214-563-8996, [email protected], https://equiviti.com/

SOURCE Equiviti