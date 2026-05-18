Equus Compute Solutions Names Jason Myers Chief Revenue Officer

"When a customer's requirement doesn't fit the catalog, there is no catalog. There is the requirement and the people who know how to build the answer." - Jason Myers, Chief Revenue Officer Post this

"For 30 years the IT industry built everything on standardization. And for 30 years, that was right, and still is, for a lot of IT infrastructure. The difference is knowing when standard fits and when it doesn't. AI infrastructure demands that question get asked every time. Every model has different hardware requirements. Every deployment environment imposes its own constraints. The organizations best positioned to meet that moment aren't the ones with the biggest catalog. They're the ones whose DNA is flexibility." - Jason Myers, Chief Revenue Officer

Standard configurations have their place, and Equus can deliver them. What sets Equus apart is the awareness to know when a standard answer is the right one, and the capability to build something different when it isn't.

What drew Myers to Equus was both capability and culture. Equus doesn't resell standard configurations. It engineers purpose-built systems from the ground up, with 35 years of custom compute experience, 95,000 square feet of Integration Center space, and supply chain relationships that navigate constraints the open market can't.

"When a customer's requirement doesn't fit the catalog, there is no catalog. There is the requirement and the people who know how to build the answer." - Jason Myers, Chief Revenue Officer

He sees the timing as significant. "The catalog was built for convergence. AI is divergence. We operate in the space where standard compute stops fitting, and we've been building that capability for 35 years."

Myers is equally direct about what the role demands now. "The days of the salesperson who walks in with the answer are over. What matters is whether you're willing to find them, and whether the people around you are too. That's what a team of owners looks like. That's what I came here for."

"When I met Jason, what stood out wasn't his résumé. It was how he talked about the people he'd worked with and the customers he'd served, with real respect and real honesty about what had worked and what hadn't. That's the owner's mindset." - Rick Green, Chief Executive Officer, Equus Compute Solutions

ABOUT EQUUS COMPUTE SOLUTIONS

Equus Compute Solutions is a 100% employee-owned custom compute company founded in 1989. With 95,000 square feet of Integration Center in Los Angeles and operational entities across three continents, Equus designs, validates, deploys, and supports purpose-built AI infrastructure, from the workstation you train on, to the edge where you deploy, to the data center at scale. Every system is custom-engineered for the specific workload, environment, and constraints of the customer who needs it.

We Build What AI Runs On. Your Desk. Your Edge. Your Data Center.

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SOURCE Equus Compute Solutions