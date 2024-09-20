ER Doctor Urges Parents to Vaccinate Their Children as Flu Deaths Spike

"Any number of pediatric deaths is a deeply tragic reminder that influenza can cause severe illness, and the number of deaths reported so far this season equals the previous high of 199 reported during the 2019-2020 season." Post this

"Getting the flu shots now, between September and October, is the best thing since it ensures that the kids are fully protected. It is best to get the vaccine now and not to wait until the outbreak of the epidemic," he said. "We are already seeing some cases of Influenza B in our centers, and expect to see an early flu season this year."

Echoing advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Langan said getting the flu vaccine has been shown to reduce the severity of illnesses for those who eventually become infected.

He also said flu vaccines help reduce the chances of hospitalization from the illnesses.

Earlier this week, the CDC announced that flu deaths in children in the U.S. matched the record set last season and added that these tragic deaths should remind parents that flu can cause severe illnesses and should be taken seriously.

"Any number of pediatric deaths is a deeply tragic reminder that influenza can cause severe illness, and the number of deaths reported so far this season equals the previous high of 199 reported during the 2019-2020 season," the CDC said.

The CDC reported that of the known pediatric deaths from flu, 83% of those kids were not fully vaccinated.

"Of the 158 children who were eligible for a flu vaccine and for whom vaccination status is known, 131 (83%) were not fully vaccinated. Flu vaccination can be lifesaving for children and has been shown in several studies to reduce the severity of illness in people. September and October are good times to be vaccinated.

"Getting your child a flu vaccine has been shown to reduce flu illnesses, doctor's visits, and missed school days and reduce the risk of flu-related hospitalization and death. Estimates show that flu vaccination last season reduced the risk of flu medical visits by about two-thirds and flu-related hospitalization by about half for vaccinated children," the CDC added.

Dr. Langan said another reason for getting your children vaccinated for the flu is preventing them from developing other more serious illnesses like pneumonia and bronchitis.

"Kids under the age of 5 and others with certain underlying conditions regardless of their age, are at higher risk of developing serious flu-related complications like bronchitis or pneumonia," he said.

He urged parents of kids 6 months and older to get them the annual flu vaccine, especially in the children with underlying health conditions who are at higher risk for serious flu complications.

According to the CDC, children who are insured can get the flu vaccine free without cost while kids without health insurance can get no-cost or low-cost vaccinations through Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) supported health centers.

