ER Physician and Nurse Co-Founders Build Luxury Scrubs Brand Prioritizing Wellness for a Burned-Out Healthcare Workforce

"Comfort is not a luxury. Healthcare is too hard and too important to be done wearing bed sheets." Post this

"As healthcare workers we spend our lives dedicated to helping others," said Elizabeth, practicing nurse and co-founder of Soleya Scrubs. "But when it comes to caring for ourselves, we clock out. I want every healthcare worker, clinic and hospital to know that healthcare worker comfort is not a luxury. We work hard and deserve to be comfortable and confident when we show up to shift. We built Soleya to honor the hard work of our friends and colleages by giving them something that supports their comfort and wellness all shift long."

Dr. Anthony Guynes, co-founder and Co-CEO, added, "Growing as fast as we have and being featured in publications like Forbes is awesome. It proves what we've known all along. Premium performance apparel belongs in the clinic and hospital just as much as in the yoga studio. Healthcare is too hard and too important to be done wearing bed sheets. Soleya allows healthcare workers to care for themselves as they care for others."

Amid acute staffing shortages, skyrocketing burnout and documented workplace violence, Soleya's focus expands beyond apparel into support for healthcare workers' health and wellness. The company partnered for relief for healthcare professionals displaced in the LA fires and recently gave away a $5000 dream vacation, med spa treatment package and home self-care and wellness kit. The company's Made-in-USA production, compostable packaging and clinician-driven design set it apart in a sector often dominated by utility, profit and cheap overseas manufacturing.

Soleya is wrapping up an oversubscribed $100,000 pre-seed round at a $4 million valuation and is now actively expanding B2B partnerships with hospitals, healthcare systems and clinic chains. The company is also exploring strategic investment opportunities to accelerate its next phase of growth.

For press opportunities, partnership or investment inquiries, contact [email protected].

About Soleya Scrubs

Soleya Scrubs is a physician- and nurse-founded luxury medical apparel brand redefining comfort, sustainability and performance for healthcare professionals. Designed for those who spend long hours on-their-feet in demanding environments, each piece is made in Los Angeles, packaged sustainably, and trusted by clinicians nationwide.

Learn more at soleyascrubs.com

Media Contact:

Autumn Garvey

Soleya Scrubs

[email protected]

949-293-2096

Media Contact

Anthony Guynes, Soleya Scrubs, 1 9492932096, [email protected], soleyascrubs.com

SOURCE Soleya Scrubs