ERA Cayman Celebrates Over 5 Years as Franchise and 20+ Years of Real Estate Excellence in the Cayman Islands

ERA Cayman Islands proudly celebrates more than two decades of trusted real estate service in the Cayman Islands and over five successful years as a franchise of ERA Real Estate. Founded by industry veterans Jeanette and Robert Totten, the agency continues to set the standard for ethical, client-focused service while combining local expertise with global reach.

Founded by veteran real estate brokers Jeanette and Robert Totten, the agency has grown from a boutique firm into one of the island's most respected real estate companies — combining personalized, high-integrity service with the global reach of an international brand.

"Our decision to align with ERA in 2019 was about offering our clients the best of both worlds — local expertise and international exposure," said Jeanette Totten, who has served six terms as president of the Cayman Islands Real Estate Brokers Association (CIREBA). "After 15 years as an independent agency, the transition allowed us to strengthen our network while staying true to the core values that have defined our business from the start."

At the heart of ERA Cayman Islands is a tightly knit team of seasoned professionals and rising talent, fostered by a mentorship culture and a deep sense of camaraderie. John Pohlmann, recently promoted to Associate Broker, is a product of that environment.

"Other than the years required by CIREBA, I believe the real value lies in learning from people who care deeply about doing the right thing," Pohlmann shared. "The Tottens' leadership gave me the foundation to grow into this role and understand what it truly means to represent clients with integrity."

The real estate agency prides itself on low turnover and a familial atmosphere that's intentionally cultivated. "We've been through a lot together — COVID, personal milestones, challenges — and we've come out stronger," said Pohlmann. "That bond translates directly to how we treat our clients."

Despite its boutique size, ERA Cayman Islands is backed by the power of ERA Real Estate's global network of over 40,000 agents in more than 35 countries. This strategic franchise partnership gives local listings the visibility of an international brand while maintaining the personal, hands-on approach that has long set the agency apart.

"Our clients aren't just looking for property — they're looking for guidance, honesty, and someone they can trust," said Jeanette. "That's the kind of service we promise, and that's the promise we deliver."

With over 20 years of experience in Cayman's real estate market and five years as a franchisee under its belt, ERA Cayman Islands is looking ahead with a continued focus on ethical practice, agent mentorship, and community engagement. "We don't measure our success by the number of deals closed," Jeanette added. "We measure it by the trust we build and the relationships we maintain."

