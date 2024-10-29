ERB and Committee for Children Partner to Provide Comprehensive Social-Emotional Learning Tools

Private and Independent Schools Can Now Purchase Second Step® SEL Programs Through ERB

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ERB, a trusted not-for-profit leader in K-12 assessment and data-driven insights for independent schools, and Committee for Children, global nonprofit and creator of the Second Step® social-emotional learning (SEL) programs for PreK-12 students and adults, are pleased to announce a new partnership. This collaboration enables schools to access a comprehensive suite of SEL tools through ERB, including the Second Step® programs, ERB's CASEL-aligned SEL student inventory SelfWise, and professional development opportunities.

This new partnership reflects ERB's ongoing commitment to help educators support students' overall well-being and reach their fullest potential. By offering research-based Second Step programs alongside ERB's SelfWise, educators can more confidently teach SEL while actively measuring and supporting student progress.

"At ERB, we recognize that student success is deeply connected to their growth and to the development of SEL tools that enable students to navigate their environment effectively," said Colleen Caulfield, Chief Revenue Officer of ERB. "Our collaboration with Committee for Children allows us to offer a full suite of services that not only assess academic performance but also track and reinforce social-emotional competencies. These resources provide educators with a fuller view of the whole child, helping them foster students who are equipped for success both in school and life."

"Social-emotional skills are fundamental to both academic success and personal well-being," said Polly Stansell, Vice President of Product at Committee for Children. "Our partnership with ERB allows us to expand the reach of Second Step programs into independent schools, providing educators with the tools they need to create learning environments where students not only thrive academically but also develop the resilience and interpersonal skills necessary to navigate today's challenges. Together, we're helping more students build the foundation they need to succeed in school and throughout life."

ERB is a not-for-profit member-based organization with a nearly century-long history of serving independent schools. ERB helps enable everyone—schools, educators, and families—to be a part of unlocking student potential. With their portfolio, ERB supports educators in thoughtfully and thoroughly tracking the entire student journey, extending beyond the measures of academic performance to include understanding students' well-being, belonging, and social-emotional skills. Visit erblearn.org to learn more.

Committee for Children is a global nonprofit organization founded in 1979 dedicated to promoting the safety, well-being, and social-emotional development of children through innovative research-based programs. Its Second Step family of programs includes social-emotional learning curricula for Early Learning through Grade 12 and are used in 45,000 K–12 schools across all 50 states and reach 26.9 million children worldwide annually. Visit cfchildren.org to learn more.

