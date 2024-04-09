ERB and Kahoot! Forge Partnership to Enhance Student Learning Experiences

ERB, a not-for-profit trusted leader in K-12 assessment and data-driven insights for independent school educators and families, and Kahoot!, a global leader in interactive learning and engagement, announced a partnership to elevate the teaching and learning experience for educators and students.

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ERB, a not-for-profit trusted leader in K-12 assessment and data-driven insights for independent school educators and families, and Kahoot!, a global leader in interactive learning and engagement, announced a partnership to elevate the teaching and learning experience for educators and students.

This partnership will leverage Kahoot!'s dynamic game-based learning platform and ERB's expertise in educational assessments and data-driven insights to create an engaging learning tool for teachers and students. The initial offering will make six quizzes in verbal reasoning and nine in quantitative reasoning available to middle school teachers. Each quiz will measure an ERB standard aligned to an independent school learning objective. These standards are also measured on ERB's Comprehensive Testing Program (CTP), which helps educators measure content-specific, curriculum-based performance alongside reasoning ability and conceptual knowledge.

Starting April 2024, educators—including ERB's 1,600 member schools—will have free access to the new offering. This new capability helps support ERB's role as a partner to independent school educators. Future plans include expanding the new Kahoot! offering into other grade levels and subject areas.

"We are thrilled to partner with Kahoot! to provide our members with a fun and engaging way for their students to practice for the CTP," said Tom Rochon, President of ERB. "This partnership aligns with our mission to support and enhance student learning, and the Kahoot! platform will be a valuable addition to our suite of member benefits. We are excited to see the positive impact that this partnership will have on our members and their students."

"We are excited about the possibilities that this partnership presents for the education community," added Craig Narveson, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Kahoot!. "The integration of our quiz games with ERB's assessments and data-driven insights will undoubtedly result in a fruitful combination that benefits both educators and students."

The ERB and Kahoot! partnership represents a shared vision of transforming education through technology. Educators, students, and member schools can look forward to a future where learning is effective, interactive, and fun.

About ERB

ERB is a not-for-profit member-based organization with a nearly century-long history of serving independent schools. We help enable everyone—schools, educators, and families—to be a part of unlocking student potential. With our portfolio, we support educators in thoughtfully and thoroughly tracking the entire student journey, extending beyond the measures of academic performance to include understanding students' well-being, belonging, and social-emotional skills.

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone—including children, students, and employees—to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and host learning sessions that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. Since launch, Kahoot! has hosted hundreds of millions of learning sessions with over 10 billion participants (non-unique) in more than 200 countries and regions. The Kahoot! Group includes Clever, the leading U.S. K-12 EdTech learning platform, together with the learning apps DragonBox, Poio, Drops, Actimo, Motimate, and Whiteboard.fi. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with offices in the U.S., the U.K., France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark, Spain, and Poland. To learn more, visit us at kahoot.com. Let's play!

