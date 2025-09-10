ERB Announces Investment and Strategic Partnership with Wild Zebra

The Educational Records Bureau (ERB), a not-for-profit organization serving independent schools for nearly 100 years, today announced a strategic partnership with Wild Zebra, an AI-powered tutoring platform built on ERB learning standards. The partnership follows a strategic investment made in Fall 2024; with this announcement, ERB is also launching a pilot with select member schools beginning this fall.

ERB academic assessments, which include the Comprehensive Testing Program (CTP) and Milestones, provide schools with detailed insights into student performance. By integrating these results into the AI-tutoring platform, Wild Zebra generates personalized practice in math and reading for each student. The platform adapts to student needs—providing remediation, reinforcement, or extension—while guiding students through problems using a Socratic method. Rather than providing solutions, Wild Zebra asks questions, encourages reflection, and helps students discover answers step by step, fostering deeper understanding.

"Independent schools rely on ERB for meaningful data about student learning," said Colleen Caulfield, Chief Revenue Officer. "Our investment in Wild Zebra ensures that assessment results don't stop at insights, but flow directly into a platform that encourages critical thinking and helps teachers support every student."

This partnership represents a step forward in how schools use assessment," said Edan Shahar, Founder and CEO of Wild Zebra. "By linking ERB's insights with personalized practice, we give educators a clear path to supporting student mastery and long-term growth."

Wild Zebra's approach makes learning more personal, relevant, and effective by adapting to each student's pace and interests. This ensures that practice connects to what students are learning in the classroom while keeping them engaged in the process.

The pilot program, beginning in fall 2025, will provide participating schools with the opportunity to explore how assessment results can be translated into personalized learning for students.

For more information about the ERB and Wild Zebra partnership, or to learn more about the pilot, please visit https://www.erblearn.org/educators/wild-zebra.

