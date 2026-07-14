ERES and O'Reilly Hospitality Management Announce the Grand Opening of Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton in Belgrade, Montana

"We believed in this corner of Belgrade long before there was much here, and the Gallatin Valley has more than proven us right. Partnering with O'Reilly Hospitality Management allowed us to focus on getting the real estate right while their team delivered the guest experience." Post this

"Belgrade and the wider Gallatin Valley remain among the fastest-growing communities in the country, and sustained growth like this only works when the infrastructure keeps pace," said Mike Elliott, CEO of ERES. "The Hampton reflects our long-term commitment to this region and our belief that thoughtful development is part of how a fast-growing community stays livable."

"When you invest in the right market and execute with discipline, the impact extends beyond a single asset," said Tom Bradley, President of ERES. "The Hampton strengthens Yellowstone Airport Plaza while creating lasting value for our investors, our partners, and the Belgrade community."

"This hotel will provide an exceptional upscale destination for leisure and business travelers in the Bozeman and Belgrade area," said Tim O'Reilly, CEO of O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC. "We are incredibly proud of our opening team and look forward to serving travelers in this growing economy."

The Hampton follows the EVEN Hotel by IHG and the 168-unit Yellowstone Landing Apartments at Yellowstone Airport Plaza, both completed in 2024, as ERES continues to build out the mixed-use district at the new Interstate 90 interchange. The hotel is part of Hilton Honors, Hilton's award-winning guest loyalty program. For reservations, call 406-818-0105.

For more information, contact Mike Elliott at 406-599-0466 or [email protected], or visit erescompanies.com.

ABOUT ERES COMPANIES

Founded in 2014, ERES Companies is a fast-growing, vertically integrated real estate firm providing all-inclusive real estate services in key and emerging markets across the globe. With more than 175 professionals, ERES supports clients through brokerage, capital, development, project management, construction, asset services, energy market services, and consulting, partnering with organizations, investors, developers, and Fortune 500 companies to solve complex real estate challenges. Visit erescompanies.com.

ABOUT O'REILLY HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT, LLC

Founded in 2007 by Tim O'Reilly, O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC specializes in the design, development, and staffing of hotels, restaurants, and commercial properties for some of the leading national and independent brands. Built on sustainability, community involvement, and an elevated guest experience, the Springfield, Missouri firm brings forward-thinking initiatives to 40 existing sites nationwide. Visit ohospitalitymanagement.com.

ABOUT HAMPTON BY HILTON

One of Hilton's award-winning global brands, Hampton by Hilton serves quality-driven travelers through more than 3,100 hotels across more than 40 countries and territories, delivering friendly service, complimentary hot breakfast, and the Hampton 100% Guarantee.

Media Contact

Mike Elliott, ERES Companies, 1 406-599-0466, [email protected], www.erescompanies.com

Greer Hill, ERES Companies, 1 9412243768, [email protected] , www.erescompanies.com

SOURCE ERES Companies