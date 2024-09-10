ERES Announces Hampton Inn & Suites Coming to Yellowstone Airport Plaza

"We're proud to be a part of this vibrant market, delivering top-notch products that meet the needs of travelers and enhance the overall experience at Yellowstone Airport and the greater Belgrade/Bozeman area." - Mike Elliott | CEO - ERES Post this

The centralized location makes for a perfect destination for Bozeman, Big Sky, Yellowstone National Park, and more, making it a prime option for visitors and the large employee base that serves each location. The Hampton Inn & Suites will be the second new hotel built near the airport. ERES has recently finished and opened the EVEN Hotel by IHG in the same plaza, also managed by O'Reilly Hospitality Management.

"We're incredibly excited about the continued expansion of the Yellowstone Airport Plaza development and our third project here, a Hampton hotel," said Mike Elliott, CEO of ERES. "We're proud to be a part of this vibrant market, delivering top-notch products that meet the needs of travelers and enhance the overall experience at Yellowstone Airport and the greater Belgrade/Bozeman area."

Tim O'Reilly, CEO of O'Reilly Hospitality Management, adds, "Our O'Reilly Hospitality team is ready to partner with ERES to develop this beautiful Montana-themed Hampton Inn & Suites, at this incredibly convenient and vibrant intersection. This will be a great addition to the Belgrade and Bozeman communities."

As of 2024, the Gallatin Valley remains one of the fastest-growing urban areas in Montana and among the fastest-growing small cities in the United States. It has experienced a 3-4% annual growth rate and currently sits at around 64,000 residents with a 17% hike in employment across Gallatin County in the past five years. Tourism in the region has also seen a significant increase, with an estimated 1.8 million visitors in 2024, contributing approximately $500 million to the local economy. Airport traffic has surged with reports of 1.6 million passengers at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) in 2024. If the growth trajectory continues to reflect these trends, the Gallatin Valley is expected to see its population double within 25 years.

For additional information on the hotel development, contact Mike Elliott at + 1 406.599.0466 or [email protected]. For more information on ERES, LLC, visit www.EREScompanies.com.

ABOUT ERES COMPANIES

ERES Companies delivers full-scale real estate solutions to organizations and investors across the globe, with particular emphasis on emerging, secondary and tertiary markets. Our expertise is multifaceted, providing clients with invaluable insights across a variety of disciplines including brokerage, investment and development, project management, construction, property management, and workforce housing. With nine offices in North and South America, ERES is growing and adapting to the ever-changing needs of our clients, partners, and their communities. For more information, visit www.erescompanies.com.

About O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC

Founded in 2007 by Tim O'Reilly, O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC is a proven hospitality firm specializing in the design, development, and staffing of hotels, restaurants, and commercial properties for some of the leading national and independent brands across the nation. Founded on the principles of sustainability, community involvement, philanthropic outreach, and a commitment to elevating the modern guest experience, O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC is truly an innovative presence in the hospitality space. Our hotel management company in Springfield, Missouri, brings a wealth of knowledge and forward-thinking initiatives to 35 existing sites and continuous development of new properties across the states. We do whatever it takes to make every guest smile, thanks to award-winning service, sustainable green practices, and a staff buoyed by working for a caring and involved company. For more information, please visit www.ohospitalitymanagement.com.

Media Contact

Mike Elliott, ERES Companies, 1 406-599-0466, [email protected], www.erescompanies.com

SOURCE ERES Companies