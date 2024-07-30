ERES Capital Announces Yellowstone Landing to Open This Fall

"Yellowstone Landing addresses the growing demand for quality housing in Bozeman." - Mike Elliott | CEO - ERES Companies Post this

"Yellowstone Landing addresses the growing demand for quality housing in Bozeman," says Mike Elliott, CEO of ERES Capital. "We have already begun pre-leasing units to local, regional, and national employers, including Bozeman Health and Bridger Aerospace. We look forward to expanding our outreach to include additional employers and private residents."

Stunning views of the Bridger Mountain Range and proximity to numerous dining, shopping, and recreational options ensure a dynamic and fulfilling lifestyle. Corporate leasing packages include benefits such as move-in/move-out support, optional furnishings, and cleaning services to enhance the tenant experience further.

"Yellowstone Landing was built with the understanding that community matters," adds Mike. "Whatever brings you here, we aim to foster a warm and inviting environment that will make all of our residents feel right at home." The property is expected to be move-in ready in early September.

For information on pre-leasing, visit YellowstoneLanding.com or contact Kassidy Hokanson | Assistant Property Manager at +1 406.694.8022.

ABOUT ERES CAPITAL

A division of ERES Companies, ERES Capital delivers unique private equity investment and development opportunities to partners and investors. Our emphasis is on mining off-market investments that provide maximum returns across a variety of commercial real estate product types including hospitality, healthcare, multifamily, industrial, and education. For more information, visit www.erescapital.com.

ABOUT ERES COMPANIES

ERES Companies delivers full-scale real estate solutions to organizations and investors across the globe, with particular emphasis on emerging, secondary, and tertiary markets. Our expertise is multifaceted, providing clients with invaluable insights across a variety of disciplines including brokerage, investment and development, project management, construction, property management, and workforce housing. With ten offices in North and South America, including our newest offices in Sarasota, FL, and Bozeman, MT, ERES is growing and adapting to the ever-changing needs of our clients, partners, and their communities. For more information, visit www.erescompanies.com.

Media Contact

Jillian Arena | Director of Marketing, ERES Companies, 1 5619517045, [email protected] , www.erescompanies.com

