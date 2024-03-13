ERES Companies Adds Alonso Hernandez as Associate Broker in Midland, TX

"We are thrilled to welcome Alonso to the ERES team. His proven track record and his deep-rooted connections within the community make him an invaluable asset as we continue to expand and serve our clients in the Midland and Odessa markets." -Tom Bradley | Co-Founder & President - ERES Companies Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Alonso to the ERES team," said ERES Companies Co-Founder and President, Tom Bradley. "His proven track record and his deep-rooted connections within the community make him an invaluable asset as we continue to expand and serve our clients in the Midland and Odessa markets."

Alonso's dedication to optimizing investment returns while safeguarding clients' interests aligns seamlessly with ERES Companies' mission and values. As an Associate Broker, he will be responsible for providing comprehensive support to clients throughout every stage of the real estate journey. Alonso has commented, "I am eager to contribute to the continued success and growth of ERES, and I look forward to serving our clients with the highest level of professionalism and dedication."

The Midland expansion comes during an exciting time at ERES Companies, the celebration of their 10th anniversary in April. Since its inception in 2014, the company has expanded from 1 to 9 offices nationally & internationally and has completed projects in 33 states and 9 countries.

To learn more about ERES, its service lines, markets, and capabilities visit www.erescompanies.com/about-us.

ABOUT ERES Companies

ERES Companies delivers full-scale real estate solutions to organizations and investors across the globe, with particular emphasis on emerging, secondary, and tertiary markets. Our expertise is multifaceted, providing clients with invaluable insights across a variety of disciplines including brokerage, investment and development, project management, construction, property management, and workforce housing. With nine offices in North and South America, including our newest offices in Sarasota, FL, and Bozeman, MT, ERES is growing and adapting to the ever-changing needs of our clients, partners, and their communities. For more information, visit www.erescompanies.com.

