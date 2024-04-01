ERES Companies Announces Its Ten Year Anniversary Celebration

"We are incredibly proud of how far we've come and remain steadfast in our mission to deliver great results for investors, partners, and clients." - Mike Elliott | CEO & Co-Founder Post this

What began as a team of three dedicated professionals has blossomed into a robust workforce of over 100 employees, each contributing their unique talents and passion to ERES's success. With a diverse team of experts spanning various disciplines within the industry, ERES offers clients custom-tailored, comprehensive solutions. Whether it's pioneering innovative buildout projects, facilitating seamless transactions, providing strategic advisory services, managing portfolios, or heading Capital projects, ERES has left an indelible mark on the global real estate landscape.

"Reaching the milestone of 10 years is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment of our team," said CEO & Co-Founder, Mike Elliott. "We are incredibly proud of how far we've come and remain steadfast in our mission to deliver great results for investors, partners, and clients."

President & Co-Founder, Tom Bradley, added, "At ERES, clients can expect more than just expertise; they can expect a partnership built on trust, integrity, and a genuine understanding of their unique goals and aspirations. Our customer-centric approach allows us to deliver the range of services offered by larger firms with the attention to detail and personalized focus of a smaller company."

As ERES commemorates a decade of success, the company looks forward to continuing its legacy of innovation, collaboration, and unparalleled services for many years to come.

ERES Companies delivers full-scale real estate solutions to organizations and investors across the globe, with particular emphasis on emerging, secondary, and tertiary markets. Our expertise is multifaceted, providing clients with invaluable insights across a variety of disciplines including brokerage, investment and development, project management, construction, property management, and workforce housing. With nine offices in North and South America, ERES is growing and adapting to the ever-changing needs of our clients, partners, and their communities. For more information, visit www.erescompanies.com.

